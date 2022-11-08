Oneonta has a problem — and it is not going to fix itself.
Throughout 2022, meeting after meeting has been held to discuss and address the overabundance of deer within the city.
Community members voiced their concerns on Jan. 24 at a meeting of members of the Oneonta Common Council Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee. One city resident, Catherine Paluch, a member of the city’s Environment Board, made mention of the number of deer routinely seen on the street near her home. She said one deer got “tangled up in my son’s soccer goal and we had to call someone to get it untangled.”
Other community members said they had seen people feeding deer within city limits.
At that time, the Environment Board announced it would bring in a speaker from the state Department of Environmental Conservation office in Stamford to speak about deer management the following month.
Fast forward to September of this year, and it appears very little to no progress has been made in the matter.
On Sept. 29 we reported about 40 Oneonta city residents had attended a meeting the previous night to once again discuss the growing number of deer in the city. This time, members of an ad hoc committee, started by Mayor Mark Drnek and chaired by Betsy Holland, were present and available to answer questions.
Holland said the committee doesn’t “have an agenda.” She said the committee’s job is to gather data on proposals made and present their findings to the Quality of Life Committee, which will then tweak any proposals made and present them to the Common Council for a vote.
The committee created a survey titled “Your views about deer in your local area” and asked city residents to complete it by Oct. 15.
The survey asked participants to rate “interests they have in deer” on a scale of one to five (five meaning “extremely interested”) and “concerns people can have about the presence of deer” on the same scale.
Deer related interests include: Seeing deer near your home; seeing deer in your local area; hunting deer in your local area; photographing deer in your local area; knowing deer are healthy in your local area and knowing that deer populations are doing well in your local area.
Deer related concerns listed in the survey include but are not limited to: deer damage to local plantings around your home; lost income of local farmers due to deer damage to crops; injury to you or a family member from deer-vehicle collision and you or those close to you getting Lyme disease or other tick-borne diseases.
We would like to be fair to this survey, but frankly, is anyone really more interested in photographing deer than they are concerned a family member will be injured during a collision with one?
Is the loss of income farmers are sustaining due to crop loss less of a concern than how much folks like to watch deer graze on their lawn while drinking their morning cup of coffee?
The problem is clear — we have an overpopulation of deer which is bringing with it destruction of property, disease and threats to motorist safety.
The solution is also clear — thin the herd and thin it now before snow, ice and early sunset make driving home safely that much more difficult.
We are not suggesting the city of Oneonta follow the example set by Syracuse, whose multi-year deer management program includes contracting sharp-shooters through the United States Department of Agriculture to bait and lure deer to specified areas during the night and take them out.
What we are suggesting is that the problem could be solved or at the very least managed if regular deer season was extended and the number of deer management permits issued in our region were to be increased. We also support calls for issuing special deer hunting permits to hunt deer in the wooded areas behind Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta and on city-owned property.
These changes need to happen soon and continue for the next several years.
Hunting is not inhumane. Humans wouldn’t be at the top of the food chain if they were not biologically programmed to hunt animals for food.
With skyrocketing inflation, the cost of heating oil, milk, eggs and yes … meat have gone through the roof. Times are tough. Surely our area has a large enough base of hunters who would be happy to add a little more venison to their freezer in order to feed their families this cold season.
For now, we wait for the Deer Management Taskforce to prepare a presentation and proposals for the Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee meeting on Nov. 28.
We hope the meeting will produce some real solutions to address a problem which is clearly a threat to public health and safety.
Until then, can we all agree to stop feeding the deer?
