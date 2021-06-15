We weren’t jumping up and down with happiness hearing that there may be a traffic circle coming to the intersection of Lettis Highway and Main and Maple streets in the city of Oneonta. But we are happy that something will be done with the dangerous intersection.
Several lanes coming from all directions can make navigating the intersection confusing for drivers (GPS tells drivers on Maple Street to take the right lane to veer left to continue onto Lettis Highway) and a nightmare for pedestrians.
“That area was found to be dangerous for both pedestrians and motorists,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig told us after Rep. Antonio Delgado announced federal funding for a study and construction to make the intersection safer. “Given the safety issues, the state Department of Transportation deemed it a priority project.”
The area is popular among pedestrians crossing Lettis Highway to access Oneonta’s Southside, as well as those headed to and from the post office on the corner of Lettis Highway and Main Street, Herzig said.
Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, announced the award of $3.2 million to the project Thursday, June 10, through the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act.
If approved, the estimated yearlong project would tentatively break ground in summer 2024, with bids solicited as early as spring 2024.
“Because of the complexity, the size and distance to be traveled, a roundabout was the only proposed solution for the intersection,” Herzig told us after the announcement. “It will take some acclimation, but roundabouts have been shown to be the safest solution at a dangerous intersection.”
We understand the reasoning behind choosing a roundabout rather than a traditional intersection. The structures, by design, minimize the distance for pedestrians to cross and often require cars to slow down, Herzig said. “If an accident was to occur, with the cars all going the same direction, it would more likely be a low-speed side scrape, rather than a T-bone or head-on collision.”
That does make sense. But unfortunately, many people don’t know how to use roundabouts properly. We have witnessed many misuses of the single-lane roundabout on Franklin Mountain in North Franklin.
There have been people who entered the circle from the opposite lane, those who have tried to merge on to the circle when there was traffic there, and many times people have stopped in the circle to let a waiting car enter.
These are all dangerous situations, but likely not as dangerous as leaving the intersection as it was.
And if the Oneonta intersection is fixed, it could bode well for pedestrian and bike lane improvements desperately needed along the Lettis-Foster highway connecting the city and Southside.
If the roundabout design is the safest way to go, we understand. We just hope those who are unfamiliar with how they work can learn quickly and not cause a crash while trying to figure it out.
