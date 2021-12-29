We were unhappy to learn, last week, that Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. was forced to close two housing units in the Otsego County Jail because of staffing issues. We hope the county’s Board of Representatives helps him solve that problem.
“We’re at a critical stage,” Devlin said Tuesday, Dec. 21. “We’re down over 40% of staff and safety and security at the jail was a concern. We decided to close a couple of housing units while we try to fill some positions. This is a short-term, temporary solution.”
He said the closure affects 12 of the 30 inmates at the jail, and they have been moved to county jails in neighboring counties at a cost of $90 per day.
While we’re sure other counties appreciate the $1,080 per day in extra revenue, we’d like to see that money kept here — invested in the people we count on to do the work of running the jail.
We’re normally wary of police officials saying they need more money, because we see so many officers outfitted with all the gear and gadgets seen on elite military forces or television shows. But maintaining a jail is the most basic function of a sheriff’s department. It’s a function that continues all day, every day. Sheriffs need the resources to do it.
Devlin said there were 22 corrections officer positions open at the jail as of last week. He said the past seven months have seen several corrections officers leaving or retiring and the burden of running the jail has fallen onto the remaining staff. He said it was the second time in as many years that the county has had to close a housing unit based on staffing issues.
Hiring and keeping staff is a problem in both the public and private sectors. Employers are finding people just are not willing to work as cheaply as they once did. With low unemployment, they have other options.
Devlin said salary is, indeed, an issue in keeping corrections officers on staff.
“The salary is low compared to adjoining counties,” he said. There have been incidents where people have been hired by Otsego County and trained and left to work in surrounding counties, he said. People have also left because of the forced overtime.
“If we can get back up to full staff, it will alleviate a lot of these issues,” he said.
If, indeed, Otsego County does not pay its corrections officers a rate comparable to similar counties, especially those in the region, the Board of Representatives needs to look at that.
Devlin said the jail “operation and safety issues need to be resolved and identified and a plan put into place in 2022.”
We agree, and we call on him, as well as the board, to make it happen.
Devlin has placed the blame for the situation on county leaders, complaining about “inaction and lack of engagement” in a post on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
While we hope the sheriff finds a more productive approach than public shaming on social media, we also hope county representatives take notice of the problem and help him do something about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.