Otsego County really needs to do something about its jail.
Talk of deficiencies in the jail has gone on for years, and the issue may finally be coming to a head.
As we reported last week, county public safety employees are concerned about structural and maintenance issues they have observed over time in the county’s Public Safety Building.
Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. has advocated for repairs and upgrades to the building at the Meadows complex on County Highway 33 West in Phoenix Mills.
“Board leadership has been aware of the conditions of the public safety complex for years,” Devlin said Thursday, July 13, “and continues to allow their employees to work in unsafe conditions with no plan in place.”
Correctional Division Sgt. Thomas Fellrath, who is president of the corrections officers’ union, said he wants the county to either fix the current facility or build a new jail.
“That’s what it comes down to for me,” Fellrath said Thursday.
It’s easy for Fellrath to say that. He doesn’t have to foot the bill.
But the people who do have to come up with a plan — the county Board of Representatives — have been kicking this can down the road for a long time. A recent proposal looks like more of the same.
Last month, the county’s public safety committee approved a request for proposals from County Administrator Steve Wilson for an outside firm to do a study of county law enforcement operations — part of a broader look Wilson wants to do on each county department to study infrastructure needs and budget implications.
It’s a good idea to do such assessments, but some of this ground has been plowed before. On the county website under the sheriff’s office page are links to many documents, including past jail condition assessments.
The documents, dating back to 2010, include assessments performed by various agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, CSEA and private entities.
Other documents include lists of jail maintenance issues created by the Sheriff’s Office, union grievances about building maintenance and working conditions, inmate grievances filed with the state regarding health conditions at the jail, violations of the Public Employee Safety and Health Act issued by the state Department of Labor and Otsego County Code Enforcement inspection reports.
How much more documentation is needed that something needs to be done?
We share the frustration expressed by many that the jail isn’t very old, as buildings go. Its 1991-92 construction is within memory for many of us. We expect longer service for such a large investment.
Perhaps most galling is the fact that half of the jail is not in use at all because of its outdated dormitory design. There’s no holding area for women. Due to the lack of space, Otsego County often sends detainees to the Delaware County Correctional Facility.
That’s right, Otsego pays a neighboring county to house its inmates, and also bears the expense of traveling to Delhi to retrieve them for court dates and such.
Our tour last week — admittedly led by union leaders with their own agenda — showed several deficiencies:
• The county’s central arraignment and processing area begins in the building’s public lobby. Inside, detainees are processed in an unsecured area next to where the public goes as part of the pistol permitting process.
• The electrical room has a leaking water pipe patched with a clamp, under which an industrial-size garbage can stands half full of water with pipe insulation debris soaking in it.
• In the fenced-in outdoor recreation area, the blacktop is corroded and cracked. In addition to being a tripping hazard, chunks of blacktop can be ripped up, which could be used as weapons.
• There is only one room for interrogations. A break room has been used when there’s more than one detainee to interrogate, and there’s nowhere to hold juveniles.
• The building also shows water damage, rust, missing ceiling tiles and a crack that can be observed from both sides of a wall dividing the kitchen and the garage.
We understand fixing the building is not easy or cheap. Representatives can’t sign off on a wish list from the sheriff or the corrections officers’ union. But the current situation isn’t cheap, either, and it’s not sustainable. We urge action, and soon.
