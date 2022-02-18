There’s no doubt there are problems with the Otsego County jail.
Part of it is that it was built at a bad time. Built in 1991, it was a last in the state using the old model using long halls lined by cells, with a guard post at the end of the corridor.
That is not a what is now required by the state for any new jail building. The new model is more like a modern college dorm — rooms with doors, common spaces and recreation facilities all within the unit. Prisoners have more freedom of movement and officers are stationed directly in the space, where they interact with inmates.
There really isn’t anything we can do about that. The style of building was the typical style built at that time.
More concerning to us is that the 32-year-old building is having some major structural issues, including some places where walls are so weak that someone could break through the masonry block, according to a report.
That’s right a building just over three decades old is apparently falling apart.
But according to Sheriff Richard Devlin, who is in charge of the jail, the building should have been scheduled to been replaced, or seriously upgraded, by now.
“The building’s 32 years old, and just about every major component has not been replaced,” he said, “and it’s outlived its expected lifetime.”
So, let us get this right. Otsego County taxpayers spent millions on a jail that was only expected to last three decades?
How did Otsego County let this happen?
Devlin said years of maintenance was needed but only happened in a piecemeal way.
A 2021 report on the status of the jail was issued by SMRT, an architecture and engineering firm, following a request by the New York State Commission of Corrections. The report is an update to a 2016 study that found many of the same infrastructure, safety and health deficiencies.
At an Otsego County Board meeting earlier this month where the jail was discussed, Rep. Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta, expressed concern that small maintenance issues have frequently gone unaddressed. The last time he was there, he said, he observed some of the complaints mentioned in the report — a bucket in the IT room to catch drips from a pipe, exit doors that don’t open, a sergeant’s office without heat.
“I don’t understand why that’s not getting fixed,” Oliver said. “This has been going on for a long time. So what do we need to do to address some of these smaller issues, to make it at least a place where you can work with integrity?” he asked, kicking off an active discussion among board members about the problem and possible solutions.
Personnel changes in the Building Services department and poor communication between county departments were listed as two of the causes.
“Excuses are terrible. You know, there’s really no excuse for some of the problems, period,” said Rep. Ed Frazier, R-Unadilla, chair of the Public Works committee who also serves on the Public Safety committee.
We agree.
Over the past several years, Otsego County has had to pay to ship its inmates to other jails because it could no longer safely house them in its building. That can’t continue.
Otsego needs to quickly come up with a plan to properly fix the jail, or make plans to build a more-modern jail. Ideally one that will be properly maintained and expected to last more than 30 years.
