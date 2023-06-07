There is no greater gift you can give a child than to instill a love of reading.
The ability to read, and find joy in it, builds language and cognitive skills while inspiring imagination and creativity.
Our community understands that a child who can read is a child who can do anything. And that makes us proud.
Recently, we learned the Dragon Wagon Book Bus — a mobile bookstore — would make its debut at the Cannon Free Library in Delhi Tuesday, June 20, for children who sign up for the library’s summer reading program.
The book bus, owned by Tracey West, a local author, and her husband, Bill Hancock, is a repaired and renovated 1979 Dodge B300 school bus the duo inherited from John Voegeli. The bus will be dedicated to “Papa John” Voegeli.
West said the mobile bookstore will have every kind of children’s book, including board books, picture, non-fiction, fiction, graphic novels and young adult books. “Studies show kids read more when they choose their own books to read,” she said. “We wanted to make books more accessible to kids to promote literacy and reading.”
“The books are all inclusive,” she said. Some books for sale have been banned in other states for “telling about kids living their lives,” she said. Those lives include books about the LGBTQIA+ community, she said. Books about Black history are also for sale.
Every child who visits the Dragon Wagon will receive one free book and a bookmark and sticker while supplies last. In addition to the free book, visitors will be able to purchase new books.
The owners of the Dragon Wagon are just two in a very long list of area residents, and businesses making a push to promote children’s literacy in our area.
Oneonta is actually home to four free book exchange boxes through the Little Free Library program — a fact we only discovered after we began the process to start our own Little Free Library at The Daily Star.
We will be sure to update our readers as we move through that process.
The Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to its website, its mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book exchange boxes.
Littlefreelibrary.org lists local free library exchanges on Elm Street, Center Street, Wilbur Park and at the Oneonta Family YMCA at 20-26 Ford Avenue.
For families unable to get to a free exchange, there are even more resources available for obtaining free books.
Children who live in Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties from birth to age five are all eligible to receive free books delivered to their home every month from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
This is made possible through the support of the Dolly Parton Foundation and local affiliates such as Books from Birth, Earlville Free Library, Otselic Valley Central School and United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties.
With all of these programs in place, it is hard to imagine children without access to books exist in our area — but they do. We are certain.
It is our goal to raise awareness and let families know what resources are available to them.
We hope we have.
To find out where to register your child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, visit imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability
