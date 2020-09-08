Survive, Then Thrive.
That is the motto the city followed, along with setting up a task force by the same name, as the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Oneonta was doing a pretty good job at the first part before college resumed. The infection rate was low, with only about 30 cases in the city since the pandemic began in March.
Like all places, Oneonta businesses were hurting because of shutdown sparked by the pandemic. But things were beginning to open back up. Most businesses were able to reopen, with some new regulations and restrictions. Oneonta businesses were looking forward to the students coming back.
“We certainly saw a bump in business when the students came back,” said Jennifer Grigoli, owner of Sal’s Pizzeria. “It felt good. We were hopeful that we could make it through November when they all went back home again.”
And it was good, for the first few days. But testing was not required before students returned to SUNY Oneonta.
Students, being students, had parties. And there was at least one (and likely more) infected person at those parties.
The number of cases spiked. Nearly 700 cases have been linked to SUNY Oneonta since the start of the school year just over two weeks ago. The total number of cases in all of Otsego County before SUNY Oneonta classes began on Aug. 24 was less than 120.
Hartwick College, which started a week later than SUNY Oneonta, announced it would begin the semester with remote learning, but most of the students are still on campus. Although Hartwick required a negative test before returning to campus, 11 students have tested positive since reopening.
Because of state regulations, SUNY Oneonta announced Aug. 30 it was going to change to online learning for two weeks. Within four days, it was decided the whole semester would be remote, and students who had not tested positive or been placed in quarantine, with few exceptions, would be sent home.
But off-campus students who have not been on campus are not required to have been tested, and therefore most are staying in the area.
“This has put us back where we started in March,” Grigoli said. “Our business has taken a complete nosedive.”
Many other downtown businesses scaled back or shut down, at least temporarily, after SUNY Oneonta’s outbreak began
And it isn’t just the downtown businesses that cater to college students
Oneonta is the shopping center of the area. Many people have said they refuse to shop in Oneonta until the outbreak is under control. And this right before secondary schools were set to be back in session. For many people, their last-minute back-to-school shopping has gone to stores other than those in Oneonta.
Sure, SUNY is now requiring all schools to test weekly, but this seems to be a bit of closing the barn door after the horses got out.
We really wanted to be able to welcome the students back with open arms. But the lack of required testing, the college apparently refusing to work with the city on a safe reopening and some students putting their partying ahead of their health and the health of their adopted community, has put Oneonta’s effort to Survive, Then Thrive in jeopardy.
We are hopeful SUNY Oneonta, the city and the county Department of Health acted quick enough that the community spread will be minimal, so that the area can again start focusing on thriving rather than just surviving.
