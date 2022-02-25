What if you called an ambulance and no one came?
Unfortunately it’s not a “what if.” It has already happened in Delaware County.
Stamford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don VanEtten said he knows of one person who called for an ambulance at night and called again the next day.
“No one was available,” he said. “They toned out everyone in the county and from surrounding counties.”
We are hopeful the call was not too serious. But this is not acceptable.
Thankfully, the area has finally woken up to the fact our communities can no longer function with a majority-volunteer system for emergency medical services.
Don’t get us wrong, there are people who want to help — and many do. And we thank every single one of them for their time and care. But there just are not the numbers of people available to volunteer their time, or available when tones go out for an ambulance call.
There are many reasons for that.
Our population has been in a steady decrease over the past few decades. There are also more people working. And even for those who may be allowed to leave work for a call, it may not be feasible because they don’t work in the same community in which they are volunteers. Another factor is that the time needed to get trained and recertified as an EMS volunteer has continued to increase.
To help alleviate the shortage, Otsego, Chenango and Schoharie have instituted countywide supplemental ambulance services; Delaware County is in the process of looking to contract one out.
Some towns and villages have already gone to paid services. The towns of Sidney and Hancock have had paid services for several years. Three other Delaware County towns are moving to create a three-town paid services.
A grant from the Robinson Broadhurst Foundation will allow Stamford, Harpersfield and Kortright to start a paid ambulance service, if approved by voters.
VanEtten said a board of directors of the Northern Catskills EMS Council has been formed, with representation from each town. It will be tasked with coming up with a plan to provide the paid service to the three towns and hiring an administrator to oversee the program. He said that as director of the foundation he spent a tremendous amount of time researching paid services, and said members of the Hancock and Sidney EMS services were very helpful.
VanEtten said Stamford discontinued its ambulance service about five years ago. It only responds to calls as a first-responder unit, which uses the department’s fly car with medical supplies and treats the patient until an ambulance arrives.
“We rely on all our neighbors to respond to our calls,” he said. The Stamford fire district had 432 ambulance calls in 2021, and it received mutual aid from ambulance services in nearby towns, Greene, Schoharie and Otsego counties and from the commercial ambulance service American Medical Response.
He said the average wait time for an ambulance is 45 minutes, but said people have waited hours for an ambulance to arrive.
We need a better system to protect our loved ones.
Paid services seem to be the only answer. Our counties, towns and villages will be on the hook for some of the costs, no doubt. But this is a badly needed service to help protect the health and safety of our residents.
