"It's 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?"
New Yorkers raised in the 1970s and '80s no doubt remember hearing this reoccurring public service announcement as children.
The phrase originated in the late 1960’s and is commonly known as the nightly introduction to New York’s WNYW-TV 10 o’clock news broadcast.
Originally used on the same network’ show, Faces and Places of the News, the slogan was meant to grab the attention of viewers and remind parents to keep track of their kids after curfew during a time of rising crime.
For many it is hard to imagine a time where a public service announcement had to remind you to locate your children, but there was certainly a need for the reminder.
We think that need still exists.
In the decades that have followed its inception, the slogan has appeared on t-shirts, comedy sketches and memes. It has become a permanent part of pop culture while the gravity of the phrase has been lost.
So, we ask, do you know where your children are? Just as importantly, do you know who they are with?
We would expand on that PSA and ask, “Do you know who they are texting?” Do you know what they are sending via Snapchat and to whom?
Brace yourselves, parents, because the reality is, they may not even know who they are texting or “snapping” either and that is downright terrifying.
Today, nearly all junior and senior high school students have cell phones. While this makes connecting with friends and family easier, it also means children are more easily accessible to those who would do them harm.
Parents are the biological protectors of their children. If they weren’t, our species would have gone extinct millions of years ago.
So how do we protect our children in an age where predators need only send one message, “Hi, how old are you?” and the safety of our teens is immediately compromised?
We have some thoughts.
Do not give your children unfettered, unrestricted, unmonitored use of smartphones.
Do not let your children take their smartphones to bed with them.
Have the “stranger danger” conversation with your kids and have it over and over and over again.
Involve yourself in their lives and their interests.
Know their friends.
Be present.
We don’t pretend to be parenting experts and the “experts” do not all agree when it comes to a parent’s right to look at their child’s phone or that same child’s right to privacy. Ultimately, parents need to do what they think is right and that is much easier said than done.
Helpyourteens.com compares reading a child’s text messages to reading their diary. Their stance is that you should not look through your child’s phone unless they have given you a good reason.
We think that is ridiculous.
Kids rarely tattle on themselves for doing something inappropriate. They are also sometimes too young or inexperienced or naive to know they are doing something inappropriate or potentially dangerous in the first place.
Take snapchat for instance.
If you are not familiar with the app, it allows perfect strangers to send messages, videos and pictures to each other which disappear soon after they have been viewed. The app also allows users to share their exact location.
According to socialmediavictims.org, Snapchat is the preferred app of sexual predators.
That doesn’t surprise us in the least.
For children, though, the app gives them the attention they crave. “How old are you?” can quickly turn into “Send me a picture” and morph effortlessly into, “Do you want to hang out?”
Kids do not have to be rebellious or untrustworthy to get lured into a situation they can’t get out of and that is why parents need to protect them.
That is why parents shouldn’t wait for a “good reason” to look at their child’s cell phone. Loving that child is a good enough reason on its own.
We believe children need to make their own mistakes in order to learn and grow, but not every lesson in life should be learned the hard way. That is why we advocate for parental snooping with clear parent/child communication.
Set that expectation that you will be monitoring cell phone activity, even location, upfront to avoid leaving a child feeling as though they have been violated.
And for goodness sake, come 10 p.m., make sure you know exactly where your children are.
