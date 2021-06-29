Sometimes, all we can do is shake our heads and wonder what’s wrong with people.
That’s the case this week, after we learned about racist and antisemitic graffiti found in Neahwa Park over the weekend.
Some attention-seeking cretins painted a backward swastika, “Black lives splatter” and the initials “WLM” — presumably short for “white lives matter” — on a row of columns under the overpass that carries Lettis Highway over the park.
“It’s ugly and it’s sickening,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said. “This is something that we have to work hard to show we have no tolerance for.”
Herzig could have added stupid. And sad.
“Unfortunately and sadly, these types of sentiments do exist. Hateful and evil people exist everywhere,” he said. “Oneonta is not immune to it. We’re going to do our best to find out who did it and we’re going to prosecute them to the fullest extent possible.”
We hope Herzig and the Oneonta Police Department are successful. Unless and until the miscreants are caught, we won’t know whether their motives are actual hate or simply a desire to hurt other people and gain attention for themselves. Either way, they should be held accountable.
And, yes, we’re aware we’re part of feeding their attention-seeking. There’s not much we can do about that. The news is the news.
We doubt people whose mental bandwidth is narrow enough to think such actions are a good idea have any real idea about the hurt they cause.
The words of Oneonta NAACP President Lee Fisher probably won’t penetrate such thick skulls.
“These cowards — this gives them a strong sense of privilege in the dark of night, but it only brings to light their proud ignorance,” Fisher said. “For those that have to go through this, it only makes them stronger in the fight.
“I’ve gone through this all my life — many Black people have, right here in Oneonta,” he continued. “Yes, it bothers me. It should bother a lot of people. If they really want to do something about racism, they’ve got to act. They’ve got to speak up when something like this happens.”
The Neahwa Park incident follows the recent vandalism of the “Black Lives Matter” mural on the retaining wall along West Street in front of Hartwick College, and the even more recent — and more inexplicable — painting of the word “Jew” on a dumpster at a Muslim-owned business in Sidney.
It’s hard to fathom, in this day and age, why and how people think differences in race, religion, heritage or any other innate characteristic make some people superior to others and are excuses for hate.
It’s easier to understand that people unable to grasp the concept of human dignity get their jollies from low-level stunts like this.
If those people think the race into which they were born makes them better than anyone else, they really need to think again. They’re not strong or superior. They’re sad and pathetic.
And they need to be taught that lesson.
Anyone with information relating to the incident should call the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1113.
