The closure of Oneonta’s parking garage is a very big deal.
The city announced Friday night all three levels of the parking garage are closed due to structural concerns. It’s a huge blow to efforts to draw people downtown, and it’s bound to hurt attendance for events at the Foothills Arts and Civic Center across the street.
It must feel like a one-two punch to downtown businesses, who already lost much of the former Dietz Street parking lot space to the new building on that site.
The suddenness of all this bothers us. The garage has been subject to regular inspections and cleanings. How did it become unusable so quickly?
The ramp to the third tier of the parking garage leading to Market Street had been closed Monday, March 20, due to structural concerns, and Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci told members of the city’s Common Council during the March 21, meeting that an I-beam on the ramp needed to have supports welded on either side of it, at a cost of $6,000 to $12,000.
Council members asked at that time that engineers look at the structure to see if more repairs were needed before they committed to repairing the structure.
At an April 18, meeting, City Administrator Greg Mattice and Yacobucci gave an update on the garage and said more repairs needed to be done before the third tier could open.
The council approved those repairs at the May 2 meeting.
And then came Friday’s bombshell.
“Routine visual inspection has revealed some additional structural deterioration,” a media release from the city said. “As such, the City is taking precautionary measures until the entire garage can be reevaluated by the City’s structural engineering consultant.”
Mayor Mark Drnek said dampness in the garage was deteriorating the concrete more quickly than previously thought.
“I was shocked,” Drnek said of the need to close the garage. “I hadn’t planned on it.”
We’re sure he was shocked. But, shouldn’t someone have noticed before now?
Drnek, who strikes us as an eternal optimist, made a video about the closure and placed it on Facebook Sunday.
He called the situation “an unexpected and rapid deterioration,” and said, “It’s made it unsafe. We don’t know to what extent and we’re going to have the structural engineer fully evaluate it.”
He didn’t mince words, and good for him. “We may be able to open a portion, but I wouldn’t count on it,” he said.
We find it interesting that the structure was deemed safe for the Trailways bus stop housed within, but Drnek told us on Monday the structural engineers said the “Trailways office and their buses are not in danger.”
We’re skeptical of the city’s plan to shuttle people from parking lots at Damaschke Field and Neahwa Park Large Pavilion to Main Street. Some business owners and employees may take advantage of the service, but it seems likely shoppers and diners will simply choose to go elsewhere.
The city announced over the weekend that time-limit parking restrictions will be lifted in what’s left of the Dietz Street Lot. That should help. We also agree with the decision to keep time-limit restrictions in force on city streets, as well as in the Wall Street lot and Westcott lot. With parking spaces at a premium, they can’t be hoarded.
City officials are scrambling to fill the void. Drnek said he is looking to set up a committee to help count available parking Downtown and is looking for additional parking available to the public. For example, if churches or businesses are closed one certain days, maybe they would allow people to park in their lots on those days.
The city also plans to tear down a building at 27 Market Street and use the lot for temporary parking; however, the timeline for the demolition, clearing and paving hasn’t been established yet, Drnek said.
Things wear out. We get that. Our criticism here is that nobody seemed to see it coming.
The city has received state grants to help pay for a new parking garage or rehabilitate the existing one. It was announced at the Feb. 7, council meeting the cost to demolish and rebuild a two-tier garage would cost less than rehabilitating the existing garage. There was already criticism that two-thirds of the formerly available parking would not be enough, and Council members hadn’t decided if they wanted to rebuild or rehabilitate.
Barring better-than-expected news, it appears that decision has been made for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.