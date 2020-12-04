Editor’s note: A version of this editorial first appeared in The Daily Star on Dec. 7, 2009. It is reprinted today in honor of the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which is Monday.
“Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
Those words were spoken by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in addressing a joint session of Congress to request a declaration of war against Japan. More than 2,400 Americans were killed and nearly 1,200 were wounded from the early-morning bombing of the Pearl Harbor naval base in Oahu, Hawaii.
The attack propelled the United States into World War II. With each passing year, the memories of Pearl Harbor have become less prominent within our national consciousness.
Among those listening to the president’s words locally was Perry Shelton, a 23-year-old tool and die maker at the Bendix Corp. in Sidney. Shelton heard the president’s speech on the radio in 1941, not knowing that he would be called to military service himself just a few years later. While serving in the U.S. Navy on a destroyer bound for the Pacific Ocean, Shelton met a young sailor who had survived the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
“He said he was one scared son-of-a-gun,” Shelton told The Daily Star in 2011. “He wouldn’t talk about it much. He said when the war came to an end he was going to put the oars over his back and start walking until he found the place where nobody lived. He wanted to get as far away as he could.”
Shelton, like so many other American patriots, answered his country’s call. He served aboard the USS Soley 707, and during the Korean War aboard the USS Daley 519. And like so many other veterans of World War II, he did not live to see this anniversary. A celebrated local author and office-holder, he was named the Delaware County Citizen of the Year in 1976, the Republican of the Year, and in 2008, the Town of Tompkins Town Hall was dedicated in his name. He died at age 97 on April 22, 2016, at the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford.
It is also not likely that the young sailor Shelton met is still with us today. There are not many Pearl Harbor veterans still living; and the national Pearl Harbor Survivors Association folded at the end of 2011. Two years ago was the first year no crew members of the USS Arizona attended the remembrance ceremony. At that time, there were only five who were still alive. Today, there are just two.
Just as today’s young generation will forever remember 9/11 and earlier generations recall the Apollo moon landing and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, an earlier generation was marked by the shocking news, delivered by radio and newspaper, of Japan’s sneak attack on America.
Until Dec. 7, 1941, Americans were still wondering if and when the United States would join the war in Europe. The attack and Germany’s declaration of war against the United States made it impossible to wait any longer. By the end of the war, more than 400,000 Americans would lose their lives in the conflict.
The memories of those battles, like memories of the attack on Pearl Harbor, are in danger of being lost as age claims more World War II veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that an average of 294 American World War II veterans have died every day of this year.
It is left to us, the subsequent generations, to ensure their legacy is not forgotten.
