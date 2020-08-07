As manager of the nation’s third-largest pension fund, the task of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli seems quite clear-cut: to uphold his fiduciary responsibility to state employees and ensure that they can retire securely.
A different school of thought holds that the New York State Common Retirement Fund — worth some $200 billion as of August — should be used as a tool to achieve various political aspirations. Such is the argument from activists who are pressuring DiNapoli to divest the state’s money away from fossil fuel companies that bear most of the responsibility for anthropogenic global warming.
We were pleased to see DiNapoli, in an exclusive interview with CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney last week, acknowledge the seriousness of global warming as a problem we must all work together to solve, while also drawing a firm line around his responsibilities as steward of the state’s pension fund.
DiNapoli noted that he has pulled some $90 million out of 22 thermal coal companies in July, a move that drew praise from environmental activists. But that move was based on the companies’ expected profitability (or lack thereof), and DiNapoli raises valid questions about whether further divestment would actually be more effective than using the existing investments to prod fossil fuel companies toward transitioning to cleaner sources of energy.
“Frankly what will happen is the stock would be bought by someone else who does not have our position on this issue,” DiNapoli said in response to calls for fossil-fuel divestment. “I’m sure that many companies would be very happy if we just sold the stock and did not bother them any more.”
In some cases, the money is in index funds, which tend to be safe, reliable investments, but are intertwined with a broad base of companies, which complicates targeted divestment. But regarding investments made in specific companies, DiNapoli says questions about pollution will not go unasked.
“If we don’t get satisfactory answers, we could have additional divestments,” DiNapoli said. “But we’re doing it surgically. We’re not doing it with a meat cleaver and just chopping everything off.”
DiNapoli is an elected official, but the Comptroller’s Office — and by extension, the pension fund — has traditionally been more insulated from political pressure than the state Legislature. This independence is threatened by the Fossil Fuels Divestment Act, a bill that had been trapped in committee the past four years but has been revived with both chambers of the Legislature controlled by Democrats.
The bill argues that the Legislature — not the Comptroller’s Office — bears “fiduciary responsibility” over the fund, which sounds like a recipe for political grandstanding.
“It would be an intrusion by the Legislature into the independent management of the pension fund,” DiNapoli said. “However you feel about the issue, I think that it would be a terrible precedent.”
We agree that global warming is a serious problem that must be addressed as soon as possible. But we aren’t convinced the retirement money of New York state employees should be used for creative new methods of political pandering.
Such pressure is reminiscent of ex-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s quixotic lawsuit against ExxonMobil and other fossil fuel companies for allegedly misleading shareholders about the long-term consequences of global warming. The lawsuit, ultimately inherited by Letitia James after Schneiderman resigned in disgrace amid a sexual abuse scandal, was permanently dismissed in December by state Judge Barry Ostrager, who noted that the state couldn’t find even one shareholder who felt wronged and was willing to join the lawsuit.
A cynic might argue that Schneiderman’s effort was simply a dog-and-pony show on the taxpayer’s dime, intended more to burnish the attorney general’s image as an anti-corruption crusader than to right any particular wrongs. DiNapoli, to his credit, seems more concerned with doing his job than with scoring cheap headlines.
