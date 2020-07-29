It's important as we navigate the currents of civil unrest in today's society to keep perspective and use language wisely.
We think perspective and wisdom were missing from some of the remarks made at Sunday's unveiling of a temporary Black Lives Matter memorial display in Oneonta.
Organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels dismissed a flyer promoting Oneonta's Community Advisory Board as "propaganda" and said the Oneonta Police Department's history with minority residents "is not positive."
Sangetti-Daniels' assessment of the flyer and, by extension, the Community Advisory Board, is exactly wrong.
The flyer features a white police officer bending over to shake the hand of a Black youth. It's not a stock photo or something posed to promote the advisory board. It's an actual photo of then-5-year-old Amari Champen being honored in 2016 as a junior police officer and junior firefighter after he called 911, possibly saving the life of an older cousin who suffered an epileptic seizure as she babysat him.
It was a nice moment where a child was recognized by police for smart, caring actions and his race did not matter.
Similarly, the city, acting appropriately in our view, created a commission that will include strong minority representation and give the community a strong voice and direct access to the police department.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, at the Common Council meeting where the advisory board was approved, praised Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner as being committed to a community policing model and said the two of them were ready to listen to the committee once it had its recommendations.
We take Herzig at his word and point to Brenner's leadership since taking the top cop job in the city as indicative of that commitment.
Oneonta, like larger cities, was the scene of a sizable Black Lives Matter protest in the days after Minneapolis resident George Floyd was killed by a white police officer. There were no clashes between protesters and police, however, largely because Brenner exercised the good judgment to have his officers ready if needed, but not in the way of people exercising their Constitutional rights to assemble and speak.
It's also not fair to lay the perceived "history" of the police department at the feet of those who were not there.
We understand that organizers were angry with Brenner for opposing the installation of their memorial and, frankly, we find his opposition puzzling.
“Any display that could have ramifications that are potentially divisive to the City of Oneonta, its residents and its businesses, is not an image that should be promoted,” Brenner wrote in a July 19 letter to Mayor Herzig.
Brenner attributed what he described as a “national shortage of those who wish to serve their community” to police officers across the country coming “under attack for the disturbing and unlawful actions of a few other law enforcement officials from other agencies.”
There's something to what he says, but not nearly enough to merit stifling the speech of people who feel that they, too, have been under attack.
We call on protesters to place blame where it belongs, on actual bad actors among the police and elsewhere, and to credit the majority of officers who do the job well and fairly. We also call on public officials everywhere to understand that citizens, particularly minority citizens, have plenty to be angry about.
