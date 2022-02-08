We’re sorry to see the Pit Run come to an end.
In case you missed it, the Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation and the Parisian family announced Tuesday the “retirement” of the annual event after 28 years.
The event was established in 1994 to honor State Police Investigator Ricky J. “Pit” Parisian, who was shot and killed when he attempted to stop an armed robbery at a supermarket in the town of Oneonta.
The Pit Run served as the primary fundraiser for a scholarship endowment to support Oneonta High School graduates in their pursuit of higher education.
In the media release announcing the discontinuation of the event, organizers said “the event has evolved to become a celebration of Oneonta itself.” That’s exactly right. It was highly anticipated and was part of the fabric of the community for nearly three decades.
“We are humbled that the Pit Run has allowed our family to take a tragedy and transform it into a celebration of Rick’s life in a caring and supportive environment within the community,” Steve Parisian, Ricky’s brother and long-time Pit Run organizer and volunteer, said in the release.
It was an event that drew large crowds of participants — as many as 1,500 in its peak years — and required the work of hundreds of volunteers.
Organizers said nearly 30 students have received scholarships totaling $295,500 over the years, and more than $356,000 has been awarded in the form of grants to support activities in the community. That’s serious impact.
While we’ll miss the event, we understand that it’s a huge undertaking. Organizers feel the scholarship fund is endowed well enough to continue without the run and we don’t blame them for taking a step back and making life easier for themselves and all the volunteers on whom they rely.
Organizers credited those volunteers in their announcement: “Directors of the Parisian Foundation are grateful to all Pit Run committee members, past and present, who gave tirelessly to this event over its 28-year tenure,” they said in their release. “The organization is proud that it has been a 100% volunteer endeavor each year, honoring the life of a man who selflessly loved and served his community.”
Organizers said they are proud of all the event has helped to accomplish. They should be. It has been a fitting tribute to Ricky Parisian and a bright spot in community life. The work they have done will ensure the impact continues.
“The organization looks to the future with gladness, not because it ended but because it happened. It validated the importance of community and strength of people helping people,” the media release said.
That’s a great way to look at it. We appreciate all the work board members and volunteers have done for 28 years and we wish the foundation well as it continues its work in a new form.
