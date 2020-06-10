With police under scrutiny for committing violence against civilians, we’re surprised so many of them invite more scrutiny by targeting journalists for attacks.
Let us say, right at the top, it has not happened here. During large protests in Oneonta, Delhi and Cooperstown, police have respected the rights of citizens to protest and of our journalists to report the stories.
But we don’t have to go far to find cops acting badly.
In Syracuse, Dennis Nett, a syracuse.com news photographer wearing press credentials was shoved to the ground by a police officer on May 30 while covering a protest downtown.
Video showed an unidentified officer breaking ranks from a line of police who were advancing toward a crowd of protesters. He charged the 60-year-old Nett and knocked him over backward, causing minor injuries and destroying camera equipment.
Syracuse’s mayor and police chief apologized to Nett several days later.
According to syracuse.com, Mayor Ben Walsh and Chief Kenton Buckner said they regret the incident.
“I personally apologized to him,’’ Buckner said. “It was not our intention to knock him to the ground or prevent him from doing a very important job.’’
That begs the question: What was the intent? What, in police training and culture, made the officer think it acceptable to divert from his mission to attack someone who was clearly not a threat? What was the motivation? Intimidation? Neutralizing a witness? Those questions need to be answered and the officer held accountable.
The city’s Common Council has called for the immediate suspension of the rogue cop, but Walsh and Buckner had not taken any action — including identifying the perpetrator — as of this writing.
It was worse for journalists in some of the nation’s larger cities.
According to The Guardian, there have been 148 arrests or police attacks on journalists covering the protests spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The news site listed a few examples:
• Linda Tirado, a photojournalist, was shot with a so-called “less-lethal” rubber bullet while covering protests in Minneapolis, permanently losing vision in her left eye.
• Michael Adams, a Vice News correspondent, laid down when ordered to do so by police, holding a press pass above his head. He was still pepper sprayed in the face.
• Kaitlin Rust was broadcasting on WAVE3 News in Kentucky when an officer, captured on video, took aim before hitting her with pepper balls. “I’m getting shot,” she shouted live on air. Police later apologized.
In another incident, CNN’s Omar Jimenez was arrested during a live broadcast at the site of the protests in Minneapolis, despite clearly identifying himself to officers. Jimenez’s crew were also placed in handcuffs, taken away and detained.
The crew was later released when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz intervened. Walz apologized for the incident. “CNN’s team clearly has the right to be there,” Walz said.
That’s the key. Journalists have the right to be there. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says so.
It seems there are a lot of police officers who need to take a lesson from our local departments and learn their job is to enforce laws, not make up their own.
