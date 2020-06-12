Police departments around the U.S. have been thrust into the spotlight since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. And if the tones of their statements to the media since are any indication, some officers think they are being scapegoated for America’s deeply rooted racial tension.
A statement released last week by New York Sheriffs Association President Jeffrey Murphy and shared by Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond condemned the “senseless, shocking” death of Floyd as being “against everything we stand for.” Fisher went on to criticize elected officials’ use of the term “systemic racism,” urging “the inexcusable action of one police officer in Minneapolis cannot be used to justify labeling all 800,000 dedicated, hard-working police officers as racist.”
One can imagine how well-behaved officers who truly believe in racial equality might feel misunderstood at a time when their profession as a whole is under a microscope. And as DuMond noted in an interview with The Daily Star this week, rural upstate counties such as Delaware have been insulated from the long-standing racial tensions between communities of color and the police of major cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore.
But as shown by Oneonta’s so-called “black list” incident of 1992, in which black students were profiled en masse after a rape accusation, smaller communities aren’t immune to these problems. Murphy in his statement welcomed “open and honest discussions” to restore public trust in law enforcement.” With debates emerging in Albany and on Capitol Hill over police accountability measures, now is a good time to have those discussions.
President Barack Obama’s administration already made a narrow, focused attempt to root out bad policing without painting all departments with a broad brush. His Justice Department imposed consent decrees, established by Congress in 1994, to impose federal oversight over specific police departments that had a history of racial bias.
Obama used them in 14 cities, including Ferguson, Missouri, where police had a history of racial bias long before the 2014 death of Michael Brown, and in Baltimore, where the notorious “rough ride” technique of deliberately bouncing handcuffed prisoners inside a police van without seatbelts led to Freddie Gray’s death from a broken neck in 2015. But in November 2018, President Donald Trump abruptly rescinded them. Since taking office, Trump has said hardly anything about police brutality — aside from occasionally praising it.
“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just seen them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’” Trump said in a 2017 speech to law enforcement — discussing not convicts, but suspects, who are entitled to the presumption of innocence. He then exhorted police to not protect suspects’ heads during arrests.
The Fraternal Order of Police, the largest U.S. police union, endorsed Trump in 2016 after declining to endorse Obama or Mitt Romney in 2012, perhaps enticed by Trump’s carte blanche approach to policing. But police could learn that the president is at best a flawed messenger, and at worst a volatile demagogue who uses police as props for his re-election campaign. If police unions want to take a stand against the abuse of power, siding with a president who abuses his, flagrantly and unapologetically, isn’t a good look.
In the meantime, police chiefs and sheriffs can be proactive. Teach young officers how to de-escalate confrontations without resorting to force. This is especially true for cases of civil disobedience, such as that of 75-year-old Buffalo peace activist Martin Gugino, who easily could have been cuffed and hauled in by that vast, armored riot squad instead of being knocked down and injuring his head on the pavement. And get rid of the chokeholds; after the Floyd and Eric Garner cases, all police should understand how neck-based restraint methods can go tragically awry.
Perhaps most importantly, police should rely on the truth. Don’t mislead, as the Minneapolis police did in initially describing Floyd’s death as a “medical incident during a police interaction,” or as Buffalo’s did in saying Gugino was injured because he “tripped and fell.” The spokespeople who made such statements aren’t helping. Be open and transparent about the use of body cameras. And don’t be shy if we in the media get a fact wrong, or if we omit context. Being held to a high standard of truthfulness is an important aspect of both your profession and ours.
