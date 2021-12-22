Sometimes students of history get to watch it unfold before their eyes, as has been the case with Pope Francis’ outreach to his Russian Orthodox counterpart, Patriarch Kirill.
Francis said Dec. 6 that he was hoping to follow up his historic 2016 meeting with Kirill in Cuba with a second visit sometime in 2022. Seemingly full of Christmas spirit, the ebullient Francis told reporters in Athens that if Kirill’s upcoming travel schedule posed any problems, he was “ready to go to Moscow” himself, and willing to meet however the patriarch saw fit.
“Because talking with a brother, there are no protocols,” Francis said, according to The Associated Press. “We are brothers. We say things to each other’s face like brothers.”
ABC News reported that a second meeting was secured this week during a visit to the Vatican by Metropolitan Hilarion, foreign relations chief of the Russian Orthodox Church; a date and venue will be announced later. Hilarion praised “the pope’s openness to the Orthodox world,” saying he hoped it “will bring good fruit in the sphere of Orthodox-Catholic relations in the future.”
It might not seem like the most important thing in the world today, but this apparent rapprochement between the churches of the East and West is quite significant news. They’ve been estranged since the Great Schism of 1054, when Pope Leo IX and his counterpart Patriarch Michael I of Constantinople — then the center of Orthodoxy — ordered each others’ churches closed in their territories. The nadir in relations came 50 years later, when desperate freebooters from Western Europe launched the Fourth Crusade from Venice, and quickly decided to turn against the nearest target rich enough to pay off their debts: Constantinople, its Christian inhabitants notwithstanding. Pope Innocent III was horrified by the bloody sack that ensued, and excommunicated its participants.
Bitterness between the two churches lingered into the 19th century, with either side rarely exchanging anything but condemnation toward the other. Even today, significant disputes remain, such as the Orthodox Church’s wariness of Catholic missionaries seeking converts on former Soviet territories. But the apparently cordial relationship between Francis and Kirill is encouraging, and something the world hasn’t seen the likes of which in centuries.
The outreach is in keeping with a general theme of Francis’ papacy: that as human beings, we are more alike than we are different. This is especially true for Catholics and Orthodox Christians, whose churches face similar challenges in the 21st century, including that of making young people more receptive to their teachings when religion is losing prominence in the public sphere.
It might not seem like much, but this detente between Francis and Kirill can send a positive message to all, regardless of religion, about bridging sectarian divides between those who have sincere disagreements. Even the non-religious can appreciate the positive impact a well-run church can have on society. In an era when our toxic politics and social media thrive on division, a new, coarser generation of elected officials seems content, if not gleeful, to see the bridges burn between us. It’s nice to see some religious leaders who have the wisdom and maturity to fill that leadership void.
