On Wednesday, New York joined a growing number of states that allow recreational use of marijuana by those 21 years and older.
Medical use has been allowed in the state since 2014, but after years of debate, New York joined at least 15 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including neighboring New Jersey, Massachusetts and Vermont.
New Yorkers can now possess and use up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of concentrate. Adults will also be able to grow a maximum of three mature plants and three immature plants once regulations are adopted. Legalized sales are still about year and a half away.
It’s a shame it took a fiscal crisis for this legislation to finally pass. For years, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was against legalizing recreational use, until he realized it could be a financial benefit for the state.
And it does seem that many in state government are looking at this solely as a potential cash cow. Estimates by the trade publication Marijuana Business Daily show New York could become the largest on the East Coast — generating a potential $2.3 billion in annual sales by its fourth year. State officials say it could eventually collect about $300 million in annual tax revenue.
But, regardless of the tax benefits, making marijuana legal was the right thing to do.
Marijuana is no more a gateway drug than alcohol is. The difference was that marijuana was illegal, so procuring it meant you’d have to find an illegal source. And some of those sources sell drugs much harder or dangerous than pot. Illegal and unregulated sales also could lead to a more dangerous product, just like during Prohibition. Unless a user created it himself, there was potential of dangerous additives being included in the final product. How many times in the past few years did we hear warnings of fentanyl-laced marijuana being sold?
The legislation has a social justice aspect as well.
Advocates for criminal justice reform hope the law will redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates. The legislation provides protections for cannabis users in the workplace, housing, family court and in schools, colleges and universities, and sets a target of providing half of marijuana licenses to individuals from underrepresented communities.
“By placing community reinvestment, social equity, and justice front and center, this law is the new gold standard for reform efforts nationwide,” said Melissa Moore, New York state director of the Drug Policy Alliance.
The criminal records of individuals with certain past marijuana-related convictions will automatically be expunged, and law enforcement won’t be able to arrest or prosecute individuals for possession of marijuana up to 3 ounces. The law also immediately allows using cannabis in public spaces allowable by law.
Opponents are concerned legalization will encourage marijuana use among children and lead to more traffic accidents caused by impaired drivers. But supporters, who hope legalization will reduce illegal sales, say it’s already easy for young adults to access marijuana and that there’s no clear link between marijuana legalization and impaired driving accidents.
Again, we see the parallels between alcohol and pot. It’s important to keep it illegal for those underage and to educate about the possible dangers.
We’re glad New York has finally done what’s right. We hope our local municipalities follow suit by not opting out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licenses. We’ve gotten rid of almost all of the dry towns nearly 90 years after prohibition ended. Let’s not create a new era.
