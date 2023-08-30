Last year, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which included several provisions aimed at lowering out-of-pocket prescription costs for our older and more vulnerable population. We applaud those provisions.
Beginning next year, Medicare Part D enrollees will see changes to coinsurance requirements which would effectively cap out-of-pocket costs at about $3,250 for the year. In 2025, out of pocket spending for Part D beneficiaries will be capped at $2,000.
This change represents real money for real seniors and it is long overdue. But, that is not the most notable change.
The 2003 law which created the Medicare Part D Program in the first place included a "noninterference clause" which banned the government from interfering with negotiations between drug manufacturers, pharmacies and prescription drug plan sponsors. The noninterference clause also stipulated, the Secretary of Health and Human Services “may not require a particular formulary or institute a price structure for the reimbursement of covered part D drugs.”
The clause effectively eliminated the government’s ability to negotiate lower prices for prescription medications.
It is no wonder drug prices in the United States, as reported by a 2021 RAND Corporation study, are on average 2.4 times higher than those in other developed countries.
Fortunately for our seniors, the Inflation Reduction Act included an amendment to the decades-old noninterference clause by adding exceptions for some single-source brand-name drugs or biologics without a generic or biosimilar competitor that are covered under the Part D program (beginning in 2026) and the part B program (beginning in 2028).
It is about time.
For decades pharmaceutical companies have been lining their pockets by ratcheting up the cost of necessary and life-saving medications and we pay them. We pay them because we don’t have a choice — without the medications they hold ransom, we may not be able function.
We are happy to see the government fighting back on behalf of its citizens.
On Tuesday, Medicare released the names of the first ten drugs selected for rate negotiation. The popular immunosuppressive drug Stelara, used to treat psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease was on that list. All ten drugs on the list are there because they are expensive and no cheaper alternative exists.
The majority of patients who take Stelara are on the medication because other medications were not effective or not well tolerated. Those patients cannot take a generic or bio-similar version of the drug because one does not exist. So, Janssen Biotech Inc., the company that manufactures Stelara, can charge whatever it wants. And what it wants is outrageous.
Stelara comes in the form of subcutaneous injection. According to drugs.com, the recommended dose of the medication for an adult with psoriatic arthritis who also has co-existing moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis weighing more than 220 lbs. is 450mg injected in specific intervals over the course of the first year. That same website lists the cost of the medication as $27,931.90 for 90mg/ml or $139,659.50 for the full-year supply.
To be fair to Janssen Biotech, owned by Johnson & Johnson, the price does not include any Stelara coupons, copay card discounts or rebates.
Stelara offers a savings program for those patients who have private or commercial insurance coverage. The program caps savings at $6,000 per calendar year, making the cost of treatment still wholly unaffordable. We imagine the tiny discount helps Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato sleep better at night.
Kudos to the current administration for saying enough is enough.
Prescription price negotiations are expected to save Medicare upwards of $90 billion between now and 2031 — and that is a victory worthy of praise.
