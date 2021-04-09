Editor’s note: A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican, a CNHI newspaper.
Roads, bridges, water and sewer, electricity and broadband are all key infrastructure assets that are in dire need of improvements not only in our nation, but our region.
With that in mind, the proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill from President Joe Biden’s administration is welcome legislation for all.
The plan is aggressive and large. That is exactly what is needed to improve life in all aspects. You can’t have quality of life if you don’t have the simple things shored up, and good infrastructure is critical.
We rely on many aspects of infrastructure in our daily lives. With a sparse rural population, many of us have to travel miles to work, shop, play and visit.
Good roads are essential.
For the most part, our roads are not too bad, but we all know of certain stretches that are just awful.
Road maintenance and repairs are expensive, and hopefully this bill will address that.
Bridges are obviously also crucial.
With many bridges in our nation approaching dangerous points of life, we must make the effort to fix them not only to avoid any tragedies, but to avoid having to take long detours due to a bridge being closed.
Water and sewer systems are something many of us may take for granted, but try being without them for a few days, or worse.
Same for electricity.
Between wind, snow and ice storms, we’ve all had power was knocked out for hours — if not days.
For most, a power outage is an inconvenience. But for some, including those who rely on electricity for life-saving equipment, even a short-term outage can have devastating consequences. And outages during extreme heat or cold can be deadly for vulnerable populations.
Longer term outages can mean loss of perishable items for homes and businesses, some of which may not be covered by insurance.
The recent events in Texas due to severe weather where residents were forced to melt snow for water in order to flush their toilets is not something the most developed nation in world should have to go through.
The latest infrastructure need is broadband. In the past few decades we have become almost completely reliant on broadband as our way of life has been dramatically influenced by computers and cellphones on a daily basis.
Although better now than a few years ago, thanks to collaborative efforts of local electric co-operatives and local cable and internet providers, there are still many areas in our region that do not have sufficient broadband.
That must be rectified to give everyone not only quality of life, but to provide life-saving tools to ensure safety and health.
The pandemic amplified the need for universal access to reliable, fast internet service.
The president’s plan, we hope, will address our needs not only for the immediate future, but well beyond. Solid infrastructure will lead to more development, more jobs, more commerce and a better life for everyone.
The plan is large and costly, but can we afford to ignore our infrastructure needs? It’s like a house repair. If you put it off too long, it only winds up costing you more in the long run.
The time is now to get our house in order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.