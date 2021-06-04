Most people are aware of post-traumatic stress disorder.
It can range from mild to severe and can impact anyone who has experienced trauma in his or her life.
The understanding of PTSD is getting better as the years go on. What used to be just known as hysteria for some and shell-shock for others, is now known to be a serious issue that needs to be dealt with, mentally and physically. The days of treatment being told to “brush it off” are over.
We are also beginning to understand the long-term effects of PTSD. A strong connection between PTSD and dementia has been found.
Thankfully more people are becoming aware of the dangers. A program later this month is working to raise awareness among one group hit hard by PTSD — veterans.
Ann Thayer, program manager and rural health care adviser with the northeastern New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, has collaborated with veterans’ service agencies in Otsego and Delaware counties to present “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” virtually at 2 p.m., June 17.
Thayer said, statistically, veterans are more likly to develop dementia and Alzheimer’s, making early detection and education critical. According to va.gov, 251,711 VA enrollees have Alzheimer’s dementia, though the estimated number of U.S. veterans with Alzheimer’s dementia is 457,391.
According to aginglifecarejournal.org, “there is a dramatic increase in the prevalence of dementia among veterans.”
“Over 25% of new cases of dementia (among veterans) will be associated with specific military factors, especially traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder,” the site states.
“In a conversation with one of my counterparts at (the VA), I was promoting some other upcoming virtual programs and support groups and he said, ‘This is very important information,’” Thayer said. “He reminded me that veterans are at twice the risk of developing dementia, because of PTSD, depression and traumatic brain injury, so I thought it would be a great idea to partner to get this information out to veterans to help with early (detection).
“That will affect treatment options, and most are most effective during the early stages,” Thayer continued. “Early detection gives a person with dementia time to plan for their future, develop a care team, make financial decisions and even explore things on their bucket list or have an opportunity to reverse any reversible causes of memory loss.”
Sid Loeffler, a counselor with Otsego County Veterans’ Affairs, said he’s seen such statistics reflected locally.
“Most of the clients we serve in Otsego County are 60 and older,” he said, noting that the county is home to about 4,300 veterans. “Many of them are Vietnam-era or Vietnam War veterans and many suffer from dementia, Alzheimer’s and all types of memory-type issues. VA medical centers have done research on (memory loss) and found that a vet who has or has been rated with PTSD is twice as likely to get a form of dementia later on in life, so we’re able to make a service connection and increase the benefits the veteran is getting. Many times, it just takes research.”
The June 17 program, Thayer said, is open to anyone.
To attend, contact Thayer at athayer@alz.org or 607-206-4514.
We encourage all veterans who have experienced PTSD and their loved ones to attend.
