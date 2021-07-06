The public’s right to know what our officials are doing on behalf — and with our money — is an important part of our democracy.
On the local level, part of that that means access to the meetings of the county, town, city, school district and village boards that do our public business.
Access to those boards has been necessarily limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some officials, however, want to continue excluding the public from meetings of public bodies.
With a pandemic-driven state of emergency canceled in New York, boards must now once again comply with the state Open Meetings Law.
But, as CNHI’s Joe Mahoney recently reported, the relaxing of the requirements for in-person meetings during the state of emergency has apparently whet the appetite of some officials to keep the option of virtual meetings.
The state Conference of Mayors is backing proposed legislation that would allow government bodies to hold their meetings using video conference technology.
Referring to the fact that meetings were held remotely during the emergency period, the legislation states: “This experiment has proven to be extremely effective and popular among both the members of public bodies and the public itself.”
We have seen no evidence that the public clamoring to be excluded from meetings.
Moving to remote meetings would be “more convenient” for the public bodies, the bill reasons.
Well, sure. It’s more convenient to do things without people watching. That doesn’t make it a good idea.
Peter Baynes, executive director of the Conference of Mayors, said his group believes the remote meetings — allowing the public to watch the sessions live from their homes, offices or wherever they could get a wi-fi connection — “increased the access people have to their governments and allowed them to participate in their government meetings.”
That argument, while weak, would be less weak if so many areas of Upstate New York didn’t lack broadband internet access.
Baynes acknowledged, in a bit of understatement, that virtual participation in meetings “is a little more challenging” than arranging for virtual attendance. That’s why we like the idea of continued live-streaming of in-person meetings, so it would be more convenient for the public to watch, but still allowing the public in-person access if they want it.
The new legislation got a chilly reaction from free press advocate Diane Kennedy, the director of the New York News Publishers Association.
Kennedy said virtual government meetings create challenges for the journalists covering government. At an in-person meeting, she noted, “sometimes you need to clarify something someone said, so you wait in the back of the room and then you walk up to them and say, ‘Can I ask you a few questions about what you said?’ You lose that if it’s a Zoom meeting and everybody just hits the ‘leave meeting’ button as soon as the gavel falls.”
There are also occasions, she noted, when “newsworthy things happen in the room that are not part of the meeting.” Such events can be witnessed by a journalist present at the meeting, but would not observed at a virtual meeting.
People viewing a webcast meeting may also not be able to discern how many people turned out in person because the camera could be pointed at one of the elected officials, Kennedy added.
We’re sure some officials would like to exercise that kind of control, displaying a sanitized version of the meetings to their constituents.
The chairman of the state Conservative Party, Gerard Kassar, summed up the situation well. He called the attempt to fulfill Open Meeting Law requirements with video conferencing “a diversion into laziness, with the failure to recognize the value of in-person meetings.”
“People assemble to exchange ideas,” Kassar said. “Zoom and Skype are not even close to being substitutes. A public hearing is just that — the public at a hearing.”
Hear, hear!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.