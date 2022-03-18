We echo calls from groups that are calling for public meetings to be made more public.
As the rate of COVID-19 transmission slows, government reform groups and champions of transparency are urging state leaders to require government boards and commissions to offer the public the ability to attend meetings both remotely and in person.
The groups, including advocacy organizations such as the League of Women Voters, Reinvent Albany, Common Cause and the New York News Publishers Association, said having a “hybrid” system for meetings has many advantages for the public, allowing a broad range of people to participate while keeping traditional meetings that are open to the public at large.
It has worked during COVID and makes good sense.
The changes would have to come through alterations in the state Open Meetings Law. We call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature to make those changes.
According to the state Committee on Open Government, the Open Meetings Law applies to meetings held by the state government and public corporations such as cities, counties, towns, villages and school districts, including committees and subcommittees.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Hochul’s office, responding to an inquiry from CNHI, confirmed a one-month extension is being issued for an executive order allowing government bodies to meet remotely as long as the public could access the meeting through digital platforms. That gives lawmakers a few weeks of breathing room before determining how they might tinker with the current Open Meetings Law, which contains no provision requiring accommodations be made for remote participation.
The option to meet remotely has allowed New Yorkers to participate in school board, community board and other local governmental meetings, said Hazel Crampton-Hayes, a spokeswoman for Hochul.
Saying Hochul is committed to ensuring participation in public meetings, Crampton-Hayes said: “As we determine paths forward for different pandemic restrictions and exemptions, we are allowing this to be extended for one final month while we work with the Legislature on permanent improvements to Open Meetings Law.”
She recommended that local governments, school boards and other public bodies begin preparing to resume in-person meetings that are open to the public.
“We encourage public bodies to meet in public starting as soon as possible even while the Open Meetings Law exemptions are still in place,” she added.
We applaud that, too. We believe people who seek leadership of their communities should be in those communities to exercise it. Attending the meetings is part of the job, and not to be done from a second home far away.
Advocacy groups say New York has an opportunity to improve the Open Meetings Law by achieving a “balance” that keeps the requirement of giving the public the right to be physically present at meetings along with the remote option.
“It’s a different environment when you feel like you could get muted during a Zoom meeting than it is when you are in the room,” Rachael Fauss of Reinvent Albany Fauss said.
As journalists, we share the concern of Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association, who said that when public bodies have the ability to exclude the public from physical attendance, it has hurt the ability of reporters to seek clarification from public officials, pose questions about their decisions or inquire about other issues playing out in local communities.
“When the meeting is online, the access ends the minute the meeting ends,” Kennedy said. That’s exactly right.
The public is similarly limited in the ability to make expressions of support or opposition, as those taking in meetings from a computer screen can only view what the camera is framing. she noted.
A hybrid model improves the situation all around, and we hope it becomes law.
