They’re not the most popular feature of the newspaper. Many people pay them no mind. But they’re important.
They’re public notices — also known as legal ads. They reside on our classified advertising pages and they let readers know about certain actions many local governments are taking. Local governments, by law, are required to advertise such things as special meetings, public hearings on budgets or local laws, and solicitations for bids.
Public notice, according to the Public Notice Resource Center, “is information alerting citizens of government or government-related activities that may cause a citizen to take action.” Such notices have traditionally been published by newspapers such as The Daily Star, which are intended for general circulation and published regularly at short intervals.
The purpose of public notice, the PNRC says, “is to display information in places where the public is likely to come into notice.” The idea is that citizens should have access to the information needed to make well-informed decisions.
The PNRC goes on to explain that public notice laws in this country “serve to outline the most effective method of reaching the public.” Newspapers have long been that method.
States generally require the newspaper to have a paid circulation, a minimum percentage of news content, a local publishing address, and a continuous publishing history. The latter requirement ensures stability in the venue for public notices, so that the public will have a reliable place to search for public notices.
The characteristics of public notice include that they are published by an independent third party, they must be archivable, they must be accessible and they must be verifiable. Publication in newspapers meets all those criteria.
We won’t pretend we don’t have a financial interest here. Revenue from public notice advertising helps us pay the bills and bring you the other content in our paper. But that same financial relationship places upon us a responsibility to ensure that such notices are delivered to you correctly and in a timely manner. It gives us an incentive to be a partner with government in the effort to keep you informed.
All this matters because there are moves afoot to eliminate the publication of public notices in newspapers.
Some governments, under the same fiscal pressures that affect us all, look at the cost of advertising and see something they could cut. They reason that they could post notices just as effectively on their websites.
According to the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school and research organization, more than a dozen states have introduced legislation that would move public notices from newspapers to government websites during the past decade. Before 2022, none of those bills had passed, mostly because of opposition from state press associations, a Poynter article said. But this year, Florida lawmakers approved a bill that allows government agencies to post their legal notices on government websites if they determine it costs less and they can show there is sufficient broadband access for residents to easily see them.
Unfettered government control of public information is a very bad idea.
A public notice, once published, is out there. No one can unpublish an entire run of newspapers. But an unscrupulous official can easily alter the notice on a website he or she controls. Dates can be manipulated to make it appear a notice was posted at a time other than when it actually was.
The archive aspect of newspaper publication is important, too. Independent publication protects governments that do things properly. If a legal question about the publication of information arises in the future, the proof is there. On the other hand, it opens up bad actors to the consequences they deserve if they can’t prove they acted as they should.
And there’s the matter of convenience for citizen readers. Only the most diligent of citizen watchdogs is likely to scour state, county, town, city and village websites to see applicable notices, while the newspaper allows people to find that information in one place, only a page or two from the sports section.
For us, for you, for the public good; public notices should remain in newspapers.
