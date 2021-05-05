The ignorance and hatred living within some of our fellow Americans is a source of consternation and disappointment, but the example of some of our younger citizens is a source of hope.
CNN reported there were at least four attacks on Asian Americans, including an assault with a hammer, in New York City over the weekend, according to the New York Police Department.
The attacks were part of an increase in bias crimes on Asian Americans this year, with 42 incidents reported in the first four months of 2021, according to the CNN story, which attributed its information to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard.
It's inexplicable that people are still hurting each other because of differences in appearance and culture, but the apparent trigger for these attacks is extra stupid.
COVID-19 is apparently causing cretins to attack people for no better reason than that they look like they, or their ancestors, came from the continent where COVID-19 originated.
There's legitimate reason to be angry at the Chinese government for failing to be transparent about the genesis and initial spread of the novel coronavirus, just as there's legitimate reason to be angry at the previous U.S. administration for failing to take it seriously.
But, how in the world are these geniuses deciding that random Asian Americans deserve retribution for the misdeeds of a far-off government with which they are not connected?
With that backdrop, we were heartened to see Cooperstown-area youths organize a rally last weekend to send the message that racist treatment of Asian Americans is unacceptable.
A crowd of nearly 300 local residents braved torrential downpours Sunday, May 2, to stand in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community during the rally organized by a handful of teenagers.
Freshman Cate Bohler said she and six friends organized the rally in response to the recent string of violent attacks against Asian Americans and Asian immigrants; most notably, the series of mass shootings in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.
“I realized that when I grow up, I’ll probably move away from Cooperstown,” she said. “I’ll be out in the world and I won’t be in this little bubble anymore. It’s not right for me to sit back and say this won’t affect me.”
Danny Lapin, who represents Oneonta’s Fifth and Sixth Wards on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, read a proclamation passed by the board in support of the rally.
“Racism, intolerance and scapegoating have no place in Otsego County, and we as Otsego County residents will do everything we can to speak out against it at every turn,” said Lapin, who identified himself as “the lone Asian American legislator on the county board.”
Dr. Joon Shim, director of Bassett Healthcare Network’s general surgery residency program, related her experiences of “feeling invisible” while growing up as a South Korean immigrant in New Jersey.
“At that time, I didn’t understand the significance of the hyphen between the words ‘Asian’ and ‘American,’ and it’s this complex space that we’re talking about today,” she said.
Shim, who served two tours as an Army combat trauma surgeon in Afghanistan, described how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the country’s long history of anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which are often “overlooked and under-reported.”
Liane Hirabayashi, senior research coordinator at Bassett’s New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health and co-president of the Cooperstown chapter of the League of Women Voters, related her father’s tales of being forcibly moved to a concentration camp with his teenage siblings, who were American-born to Japanese parents, in 1942.
Maybe it's too late to fix racism in a generation in which it seems so deeply rooted, but Sunday's rally gives reason for optimism that a generation of better people is on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.