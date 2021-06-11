Throughout history, the march of technology has been followed by the unwelcome sutlers of organized crime, from high-seas piracy during the age of sail to the armed heists of the railroad and interstate highway eras.
The crooks are at it again, and now they’re doing it over the internet. If you hadn’t heard of ransomware before 2021, you likely know about it now after recent high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline in the southeast U.S. and meat supplier JBS. Such attacks are becoming increasingly common; Harvard Business Review notes they increased by 150% in 2020 and are rising further this year.
It’s not just big corporations who have to worry, either. Closer to home, Chenango County’s government was held hostage by hackers who demanded $90,000 last October, and anecdotal evidence indicates some local businesses have been hit too. If you think you’re too small to be targeted, you’re wrong, and should check your cybersecurity measures immediately.
Some victims, such as the operators of the Colonial Pipeline, have taken the controversial step of having cyber-insurers pay ransom directly to the hackers. Colonial CEO Joseph Blount testified before Congress this week that he anguished over “the hardest decision I’ve made in my 39 years in the energy industry” but paid up over concerns about hospitals and businesses imperiled by the shutdown. But even if you have the stomach to pay off these parasites, insurance might not be an option. The Associated Press noted last month that premiums for such coverage are soaring, many insurers are requiring security upgrades or deductibles, and some are dropping ransomware coverage altogether.
Why the sudden rise in ransomware? In a single word, cryptocurrency. We’ve written before about the parasitic nature of this technology, which exists solely for the purpose of securing ill-gotten gains through ransomware or black market sales. Its rise has been enabled in part by credulous media that have treated crypto as a harmless, nerd-driven novelty rather than the threat is: a malicious attack on our central banking system driven by extremist ideology and plain old greed.
Alex Stamos of Stanford University, a former security chief for Facebook, told ABC news this week that crypto’s anonymous nature makes it ideally suited for such schemes.
“The thing that really kept people from making tens of millions of dollars doing hacking 10, 15 years ago is it’s very hard to get money out of the international banking system,” Stamos said. Fortunately, anonymous does not mean untraceable, as the FBI proved this week when it clawed back some of the ransom Colonial Pipeline paid to its attackers.
Why not simply jail the offenders? We would, if they lived here. But the cybergangs responsible for these attacks operate largely out of Russia, under the aegis and acquiescence of President Vladimir Putin, who encourages such attacks so long as they don’t target fellow Russians. President Joe Biden has the ransomware problem on his agenda for his June 16 summit with Putin in Switzerland. It’s a rare issue on which Biden and Donald Trump agree; Trump last week warned that Bitcoin is a “scam,” and subsequent reports indicated that while president he asked his advisers about banning it.
But closer to home, the U.S. might have another state sponsor of cyber-parasites to worry about. The news this week that El Salvador will be the first nation to accept Bitcoin as legal tender had President Nayyib Bukele winning cheers from crypto advocates, most of whom had likely never heard of the bombastic 39-year-old would-be autocrat. The Financial Times noted that Bukele’s move could be an emergency attempt to raise illicit cash; his request for $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund fell into doubt after he fired all five of El Salvador’s high court judges. Bukele already has purported links to organized crime; the BBC, citing local news reports, noted last fall that Bukele negotiated a deal with the country’s gangs for relaxed treatment in El Salvador’s notoriously brutal prisons in exchange for political support.
Trump was onto something. A ban on accepting cryptocurrency as payment, or for use as insurance payments, would deal a crippling blow to these crooks and wouldn’t harm any innocent people. It’s time for Congress to act.
