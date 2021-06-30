A story on Page 3 of our June 26 and 27 weekend paper about an ambiguous gesture in a photo could be viewed as much ado about nothing, if not for what it revealed about two of our local state Assembly members.
The photo originally appeared on the official Facebook page of Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield. It showed Salka flanked by four members of a State Police underwater dive team, three of whom were making the “OK” gesture with their right hand. The post tagged Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, who wasn’t shown.
Presumably, few knew that the “OK” gesture, with thumb and index finger forming an O and the other three raised, is used by underwater divers to indicate they’re safe. That’s understandable. It’s also understandable if the men shown didn’t realize that since 2017, the symbol has been adopted by white supremacists to mean “White Power” when displayed with the right hand (as in the photo), with the fingers forming a W and the top of a P. Users on the 4chan message board launched a campaign that year to adopt the gesture called “Operation O-KKK,” and it was later flashed in a New Zealand court in 2019 by a white supremacist who had killed 50 people in an attack on mosques in Christchurch.
Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, wasn’t in the photo but was tagged, at least until he asked to be removed from it. He later issued a statement saying: “In response to a recent post on a fellow assemblyman’s social media account, I’d like to say that of course we do not condone white supremacy or any form of racism. After seeing the post, I immediately realized it would be offensive to some, since many people might not be aware of this diving symbol, so ultimately we asked to be taken off the post. It is unfortunate this photo and controversy overshadowed the true meaning of the event, which was to honor our first responders who give their all day in and day out.”
Well said. Miller is a shrewd, no-drama legislator, and here he displayed a textbook case of how to avoid a potential controversy with tact. The extremist use of the gesture is recent enough that he deserved benefit of the doubt anyway, but his statement made it perfectly clear where he stands.
The same goes for State Police, who said through a spokesman: “The signal they are displaying is the universal diver signal for ‘I’m OK,’ one of the more important hand signals they learned during dive school. The signals are used to communicate while underwater. There was absolutely no other motivation on their part for displaying the signal. The State Police have no tolerance for racism.”
The members of the dive team probably didn’t mean any harm. Using it as a diving symbol is likely second nature to such a group, and if they didn’t know the other connotations, they do now. But with the great power of law enforcement comes great the scrutiny of oversight, and for good reason. The FBI itself noted in a report released last fall by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, that for years white supremacist groups have attempted to “infiltrate and recruit from law enforcement communities.”
Salka deserves the benefit of the doubt too, but seemed content to let the issue linger. He’s usually quite active on his page, responding to constituents before and after the photo. And he removed Miller’s tag from the photo, as per his request. But he ignored everyone else who commented, including Otsego County Representatives Danny Lapin and Clark Oliver, Oneonta Common Council member Luke Murphy and Cooperstown Village Trustee MacGuire Benton. He also didn’t respond our phone and email messages.
The episode made Salka appear oblivious at best, and suspicious at worst. Perhaps he just wasn’t paying attention for a few days. Or maybe he’s playing footsie with white supremacists, and didn’t want to openly disavow them. We don’t know; you’d have to ask him, but don’t expect a response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.