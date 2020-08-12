As coronavirus deaths have passed 165,000 in the United States and the economy limps along with Americans in increasingly desperate economic straits, partisan politics have kept our federal government from helping.
Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes.
Desperate to prop up his dismal polling numbers, President Donald Trump — in front of a crowd of people who pay $350,000 per year to be members of one of his golf clubs — made a big show of signing a series of documents he called “executive orders” that are likely unconstitutional, largely ineffective and possibly harmful.
Trump would like us to believe he’s taking bold action, but an analysis shows he really isn’t.
Trump announced he was postponing payroll taxes through the end of the year, extending a $600 unemployment bonus at $400 a week, cut from the previous $600, helping people “stay in their homes” and waiving student debt payments through the end of 2020.
In fact, only the order on housing is an executive order. The others are memoranda. Most are of questionable value.
A payroll tax deferral is not a cut. If it takes effect, taxes won’t be collected from our paychecks for a while but they will still be due at a later date.
Maybe there’s a method to Trump’s madness. Payroll taxes help pay for Social Security and Medicare. Those programs would be hamstrung without it — a goal of many on the right.
The extension of unemployment aid is equally questionable. The $600 per week additional aid to the nation’s 30 million unemployed workers expired at the end of July. Democrats want to continue at the $600 a week level. Republicans proposed $200.
Trump’s memo calls for meeting in the middle at $400 a week. But the federal government is only paying for $300 of that. States have to kick in the other $100. Many states, already begging for help as their costs rise and revenue has dried up, are not likely to sign on.
There are big questions, both about the constitutionality of Trump’s diversion of money earmarked by Congress for other things, and about how far the money will go.
Despite Trump’s rhetoric on halting evictions, all his order does is call for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield to “consider” whether an eviction ban is needed. It did not include any money to help renters or landlords. It calls for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to see if they can find any more funds to help out. It doesn’t promise more aid.
Perhaps the only legitimate action taken at a Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort Saturday was a deferral of student loan payments until Dec. 31. The order applies to loans held by the government and would actually be helpful to those who need that aid.
We’d like to see our leaders get together and pass meaningful aid for a nation that badly needs it. The current posturing by all involved, especially Trump, won’t get it done.
