Last month’s massive outbreak of coronavirus at SUNY Oneonta, which forced the campus to close for the semester, has been largely contained. But recent upticks in cases in Oneonta and other upstate New York communities have shown that the fight to contain COVID-19 is far from over.
Otsego County’s Department of Public Health reported 15 new cases Monday over a four-day stretch. SUNY Oneonta confirmed six new cases Wednesday and another Thursday bringing the total of on-campus infections since the start of the semester to 697.
We hope that last number is accurate, but we’ve also seen plenty of confusion from SUNY Oneonta regarding how many of its students are infected — and how many may have slipped through the cracks in the college’s notoriously porous pandemic protocols. CNHI’s Joe Mahoney last week told the story of Kenneth Vicino, a Long Island police officer who drove to Oneonta to retrieve his daughter from SUNY Oneonta after the campus had closed for the semester. After driving with his daughter in an enclosed vehicle for five hours back home, Vicino began coughing, and days later tested positive for COVID-19.
“They shouldn’t have released these kids, No. 1,” Vicino said. “No. 2, if they were going to release thousands of kids back to communities, they should have done another test because it takes three or four days after the exposure for you to become positive. They should have at least quick-tested them to see if they had it or not.”
As the initial outbreak slowed, SUNY Oneonta seems to have done a better job of coordinating with the county health department to provide accurate, precise case counts. But the inconsistent, opaque figures the college provided to this newspaper at the height of the outbreak weren’t exactly helpful for our efforts to keep the public informed.
But we have written at length about SUNY Oneonta’s failed leadership during the outbreak in previous editorials. Looking ahead, we can only hope that it’s not too late to contain the ripple effects of such missteps, which seem to be happening like clockwork elsewhere around the state.
The Broome County Health Department has reported an ominous swarm of COVID outbreaks in recent days, with nine bars or restaurants reporting potential exposure. An outbreak at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads has been linked to 90 new cases of COVID, including the death of a 64-year-old woman who didn’t attend the church, according to the Elmira Star-Gazette, while another 200 may have been exposed. In Steuben County, 32 new cases were reported this week, including 29 linked to the Corning Center nursing home.
New York City, meanwhile, has resorted to imposing fines against those who refuse to wear masks after a new series of outbreaks. The new cases have been particularly prevalent in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, which in many cases have a deeply rooted cultural skepticism toward secular authorities. Nine zip codes that account for just 7% of the city’s population have had 25% of the city’s positive tests over the past two weeks, according to city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. The new outbreaks spurred a friendly reminder from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that during times of crisis, we must all render unto Caesar.
“I’ve said from Day One, these public health rules apply to every religion,” Cuomo said Tuesday in Albany. “Atheists. It just applies to every citizen in the state of New York, period.”
The progress made statewide toward containing COVID is undeniable, but fragile. Be careful when planning holiday trips and activities this fall, as it’s not yet time to let our guard down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.