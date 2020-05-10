ONEONTA - Edward S. Newsham, 85, of Oneonta, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital. Ed was born on Sept. 13, 1934, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Frederick and Susan (Harriger) Newsham. He married June Mellor on Sept. 7, 1957, in Woods Hole, Massach…