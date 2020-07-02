On Independence Day, we celebrate the men who took the bold step of declaring that they were no longer subjects of the King of Great Britain, but citizens of new and independent states — equal to all other nations on the world stage.
From July 1 to 4, 1776, delegates to the second Continental Congress debated a resolution on independence and the declaration that would accompany it.
We know the result of that debate. We celebrate it this time every year.
The part of the Declaration best remembered by most is in the preamble:
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
We have not always done a good job of treating all men as if they were created equal, but we're making progress. Slow progress, not always steady, but progress.
Like many holidays, the real meaning of Independence Day is lost on those who enjoy an extra day off from work but give little thought to why they're getting it.
If we take the time to learn and think about our nation's history, we can't help but be struck by the magnitude of what the founders did, and how unlikely they were to succeed.
The idea of a democratic republic was revolutionary — pun intended — in a day when authority was thought to spring from monarchs, and monarchs were thought to be chosen by God.
The idea that common people could band together and choose their own leadership was scoffed at by the "nobility" who thought themselves innately superior to others. Even after the 13 states won their independence, many in Europe predicted the democratic experiment would fail.
To be sure, there were missteps during the early going. There was a time in the 1860s when it could have fallen.
But, 244 years after its founding, the republic is still standing.
Even more impressive, democracy in some form is now the dominant form of government in the world. Monarchies are largely ceremonial, these days.
The COVID-19 pandemic is drastically changing the way we celebrate Independence Day this year. Mass gatherings for fireworks, festivals and ballgames are out. There will, no doubt, be smaller gatherings. We hope people take steps to be safe from the disease.
We also hope they'll take some time to think about the miracle of founding a nation and nurturing it for nearly 2½ centuries. Better, yet, do some reading about the days before, during and after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence and the war that turned a declaration into a fact.
There's more division in our nation than usual, these days, but not more than ever. We're edging closer to the ideal of all men being treated as we claim they were created — equal. The growing pains continue, as those used to privilege resist others demanding their share.
But the ideal was good at the start and it remains so — a republic built on merit rather than birthright. We haven't perfected the execution of that ideal, and probably won't, but we need to keep trying.
Let's not take the miracle of our republic for granted. Let's hold it as dear as the founders, who said, with their approval of the Declaration of Independence, "And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."
