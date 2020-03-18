Spring is officially here. In most places in our coverage are, the snow is gone and people want to get outside.
And with the COVID-19 outbreak causing many people to stay at home, many may take the opportunity to do spring yard work or gather around a campfire, if weather permits.
That is a good idea. We hope people can make the best of a bad situation.
But we ask that those who do to please be safe — and don’t do any yard waste burning, and follow the state regulations on campfires.
Not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it is the law.
Each year since 2009, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a ban on open burning from mid-March to mid-May, a time of traditionally high fire risk.
Since it has been enacted, the number of wildfires has declined from 2,649 in 2009 to 1,521 in 2018, or 42.6%.
We hope that trend continues, not only because we don’t want to see our forests and lands burn, but because our emergency services workers are under more stress than usual because of the novel coronavirus.
Added smoke in the air also is not a good idea at this time, because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, and polluted air can exacerbate the conditions. Experts are saying that 80% of people who contract the disease will not need hospitalization.
Right now, the DEC lists the entire state as being at low risk for wildfires.
Don’t let that fool you. It’s not OK to burn. There’s very little snow cover still on the ground, and a couple of days of dry weather and wind can lead us into dangerous conditions. We already have had a few brush fires in recent weeks.
If you do get caught burning, you will be charged. Violators of the open burning laws are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with the minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.
And when the ban is over, be smart about when — and what — you burn. A day right after a soaking rain makes more sense than after a week with no rain.
Don’t ever burn household trash and debris. DEC does allow campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter using charcoal or clean, untreated wood.
Yard debris can be burned after May 14 in most of our area without a permit.
The exceptions are the towns of Andes, Colchester, Hancock and Middletown. They have been designated “fire towns” because they are in or on the boundaries of the Catskill Park.
Don’t ever leave a fire unattended, and make sure it is completely out before leaving it.
And it’s not just fires you need to be aware of during times of dry weather.
Be careful when tossing cigarette butts, working with items that may spark, and on cold nights, discarding wood stove ashes.
For more details about the law and prevention tips, visit the DEC’s FIREWISE website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/42524.html.
Let’s all make it a bit easier on our local emergency services workers and neighbors and work to protect local fields, forests and property by following DEC guidelines on outdoor burning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.