“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
So reads second paragraph of The Declaration of Independence, a statement of the beliefs at the core of the founding of our nation, later codified in the Constitution.
A strong step toward securing that equality was taken on Tuesday, when President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, making marriage the law of the land regardless of which two adults choose to be married.
It is regarded by many as a gay marriage bill, but its more than that. It was not so long ago that some states in this nation banned marriage between people of different races. While we’d like to believe something like that could not happen again, the recent conservative backlash over gender issues makes us wonder how far some would go to impose their views on others.
Indeed, gays will be the group most affected by the law. Their marriages will be recognized in all states, regardless of whether those states have sanctioned gay marriage within their own laws.
“This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House. “And that’s why this law matters to every single American.”
Every single American. That’s the equality the founders were talking about in the Declaration of Independence — not just those Americans who live within the tenets of a particular religion or a particular worldview. Every. Single. American.
It’s hard to believe this was ever controversial and unfathomable that it still is.
Biden has long been a proponent of marriage equality. The White House underscored that on Tuesday when aides played a recording of Biden’s television interview from a decade ago, when he caused a political furor by unexpectedly disclosing his support for gay marriage. Biden was vice president at the time, and President Barack Obama had not yet endorsed the idea.
“I got in trouble,” Biden joked of that moment. Three days later, Obama himself publicly endorsed gay marriage.
It was heartening to see that lawmakers from both parties attended Tuesday’s ceremony. Their endorsement of the law reflects the evolution of American attitudes and the growing acceptance of personal choices that are different from tradition.
Despite the progress that culminated in Tuesday’s signing, Biden noted that there are efforts to curtail personal freedom on gender issues in many states.
He criticized the “callous, cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need.”
And the president summed up the root of — and cure for — the problem when he said, “Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected. But the antidote to hate is love.”
The new law is intended to safeguard gay marriages if the U.S. Supreme Court ever reverses Obergefell v. Hodges, its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex unions nationwide. It also protects interracial marriages. In 1967, the Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia struck down laws in 16 states barring interracial marriage.
The signing marks the culmination of a months-long bipartisan effort sparked by the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion available across the country.
In a concurring opinion in the case that overturned Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested revisiting other decisions, including the legalization of gay marriage, generating fear that more rights could be imperiled by the court’s conservative majority.
Thomas’ position is proof that this law was needed, even though it shouldn’t be.
The final was intended to assuage conservative concerns about religious liberty, such as ensuring churches could still refuse to perform gay marriages.
In addition, states would not be required to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples if the court overturns its 2015 ruling. But they will be required to recognize marriages conducted elsewhere in the country.
Which seems like the very least they ought to do.
A majority of Republicans in Congress still voted against the legislation. That’s another sign that the law was necessary. There are still those in government who demand freedom, but only for those who think like them.
The Respect for Marriage Act is proof that, while our nation does not yet treat all men as equal, we’re inching closer.
