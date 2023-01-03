The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has been heartening.
Hamlin was in critical condition Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed.
Emotions run high during sporting contests, and especially in a crucial game such as Monday night’s, when the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals — two of the top teams in the conference — were vying for coveted playoff position.
Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
It’s notable that Hamlin was not playing in front of adoring home fans. He was in enemy territory.
But still. The stadium was silent in respect for Hamlin — tens of thousands of voices that had been loudly cheering just minutes before were struck mute.
And something became clear that is not always so: It’s only a game.
Yes, people in the stadium and watching on television rose above their allegiance to team colors and saw the humanity of a young man, struck down and lying on the ground as medical personnel performed heroic work to save him.
This being the social media age it is, word quickly spread to those who weren’t even watching the game. Even people who don’t care about football voiced their support.
And the support did not end at social media posts that really don’t make a difference. A GoFundMe campaign, set up by Hamlin to raise $2,500 to buy toys for needy kids, exceeded $4 million in donations on Tuesday.
And we’ve learned a bit about Hamlin in the hours since his heart stopped on a football field.
A sixth-round draft pick two years ago, he got the chance this year to be a starter. It seems he has made the most of that opportunity and has impressed teammates and fans not only with his play, but with his character.
For casual fans, it’s a rare, humanizing moment, a deeper look at someone viewed until now primarily as an entertainer.
Another reminder that it’s only a game is the fact that the NFL stopped the game. Even hardcore fans seem to understand that was the right thing to do.
Jeff Miller, an NFL executive vice president, told reporters on a conference call early Tuesday that the league had made no plans at this time to play the game, adding that Hamlin’s health was the main focus.
On the field Monday night, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and his Cincinnati counterpart Joe Burrow, embraced.
“Please pray for our brother,” Allen tweeted.
Sportsmanship. Humanity. On full display for millions to see.
“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” the players’ union said in a statement. “We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”
It seems a lot of people are praying for Hamlin. They’re thinking about him and talking about him, doing what they can.
It’s a shame it takes public tragedy to bring people together, but isn’t it nice to see that something still can?
Yes, people around the nation, perhaps around the world, are rallying behind a young man whose name most of them did not know before Monday’s game. They’re sharing compassion, sympathy and empathy in a time when such things are in short supply.
Add us to the list of people who wish the best for Damar Hamlin and all those who know and love him. And we thank all of you who have responded to a human tragedy on a big stage with the humanity for which the situation calls.
