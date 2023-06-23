Every day it’s becoming harder to know what or who to believe.
Wild conspiracy theories have been around forever, but there was a time when most of those voices existed on the fringes of society.
As the world has gotten smaller and more connected, however, these radical voices have gotten louder and harder to ignore. They are also becoming more mainstream.
One person who has drawn attention for spouting some of those ideas with no basis in reality bears one of the most recognizable names in America: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy, 69, has followed in the footsteps of so many of his famous relatives by entering the world of politics and, in fact, announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president in April.
But where the Kennedy name in years past stood for progressive idealism, RFK Jr. has made headlines by plunging head-first into the world of science denial, specifically the anti-vaccine movement that gained so much notoriety in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Kennedy has been a figurehead in the anti-vax movement for two decades. In 2005, an article under his byline asserted that there was a link between the supposed increase in autism and the presence of a certain compound in childhood vaccines (The article was thoroughly debunked to the point that it was taken down from the site it was published on).
Studies have shown that the rise in autism diagnoses can be attributed to the broadening of clinical definitions of the condition and heightened awareness as to what it actually entails.
Kennedy has repeatedly claimed that he is not “anti-vaccine” but instead a “vaccine safety advocate” and wants to ensure “that vaccines are subject to the same kind of safety scrutiny and safety testing that other drugs are subject to.”
What Kennedy and his fellow anti-vaxxers fail to realize is that vaccines are subject to even greater scrutiny than drugs by the Food and Drug Administration. The sad irony is that RFK Jr.’s famous relatives John F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy and his own father were all advocates for access to better vaccines and healthcare in general for all Americans.
What’s so infuriating about those who refuse to believe in the efficacy of vaccines is just how much mortal evidence there is of their benefits — and of the perils of not using them.
A 2022 study by the Brown School of Public Health and Microsoft AI concluded that of the nearly one million COVID-related deaths in the U.S., more than 318,000 were preventable if all adults had gotten vaccinated.
On the flip side, a separate study by the Commonwealth Fund showed that even with COVID vaccinations at a far below desired level, the vaccines that were administered averted more than three million deaths and saved the country roughly $1 trillion in additional medical expenses.
All of that evidence, however, doesn’t seem to mean anything to people like Kennedy, who went on Joe Rogan’s hugely popular Spotify podcast on June 15 and continued to spout his science denial rhetoric for millions to hear.
Kennedy has been embraced by the likes of Rogan and Elon Musk as a man who “tells it like it is,” which is just another way of saying that they don’t feel beholden to hold themselves accountable to any sort of science-based logic or reasoning.
What’s troubling is that this spread of misinformation could get worse with the increased use of things like artificial intelligence.
Generative AI could further the erosion of trust in medical professionals as the average person relies on simple internet searches to answer their questions. The use of deepfake images and videos could also feasibly be used to perpetuate the spread of misinformation from vindictive parties online.
In the face of this increase of science denial, the burden is on us to speak truth to these lies with the same vigor of those who are spreading them. It’s no longer enough to ignore these radical voices; they must be called out again and again until the message sinks in. Only then can the discourse around misinformation truly be changed for the better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.