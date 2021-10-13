For more than 50 years, Americans have been legally allowed to choose to end their pregnancies, with some restrictions.
While abortion cannot be outright banned by states, many have been chipping away at the right, enforcing new and more-restrictive regulations on when abortions can be done.
In December, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. In that case, lower courts blocked Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But now with a 6-3 conservative court, there is chance abortions could be banned or severely restricted in about half the nation.
That doesn’t seem to be what the public wants. The most recent Gallup poll on the issue, taken in May, shows that 48 percent of the population supports keeping abortion legal in any circumstance and another 32 percent support it in some circumstances.
In our own unscientific poll on our website last week, nearly three-quarters of respondents said Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which set the precedent on abortion, should stand.
Earlier this month, in light of the upcoming arguments and more states issuing more restrictions on abortion, rallies were held across the nation in support of reproductive rights, including in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza.
Texas recently enacted a ban on abortions after six weeks and allowed lawsuits against doctors and others who aid in the abortion. The Supreme Court refused to stay the law’s enactment. A similar law has been introduced in Florida.
“Today, we have access, but who knows what could happen?” said Oneonta rally organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels.
Featured speaker Debra Marcus, chief executive officer at Family Planning of South Central New York, echoed the need for vigilance.
“People need to realize that it could happen here, too,” Marcus continued. “We’re very fortunate to live in New York, but there are many states where there are more and more restrictions to a woman’s body. We’ve taken for granted for so long the right to contraception and abortions and we cannot take that for granted. People have to get involved. It’s a scary time.”
Yes it is.
We don’t want to have to return to the time when abortions were done by shady doctors, where sanitation and skill may be in question.
Or require unviable fetuses to be taken to full term, the whole time knowing at the end, the parents will not have a baby to hold and care for.
Or force a 14-year-old girl to give birth to a baby fathered by her own father.
Or make a financially struggling couple whose birth control failed have another mouth to feed.
Or demand a transgender man who was raped because of who he is carry a baby to term.
Anti-abortion supporters got what they wanted on the Supreme Court, after a delayed vote for a new justice under President Obama and a rushed vote under President Trump, so that the balance of power in the court would strongly favor conservative views.
Let’s hope that the court sides with the public and decides that the right to an abortion is settled law and cannot be unduly restricted.
