We have two reactions to the news that volunteers pulled more than a ton of trash out of the Susquehanna River near Cooperstown.
The first is appreciation for those volunteers. The second is disgust that all that junk was dumped in the river in the first place.
As we reported Tuesday, about 40 volunteers from the Cooperstown Lions Club, Cooperstown Rotary Club, Rotary E-club of Global Trekkers and the community collected thousands of pounds of debris Aug. 19 during the annual Susquehanna River clean up.
It’s an ongoing effort, started six years ago by the Lions. It has grown to include many more volunteers, and organizers have lofty goals for cleaning up longer stretches of the river.
This year’s effort was a “second pass” along a section of the river from the Cooperstown Water Treatment Plant to the Susquehanna Avenue bridge. It’s impossible, it seems, to get it all at once.
John Rowley, Cooperstown Lions Club member and past president, said that among the items removed this year were a hot water heater, 50-gallon drums, 27 tires and numerous bottles and cans.
Rowley said Monday, Sept. 4 that the group conducts two clean-ups on each section of the river. Last year, about 70 tires were removed from the same section of the river.
Seventy tires last year and another 27 this year. Rivers being what they are, it’s likely some of the tires washed down from upstream. But still, it’s unacceptable that people thought the river was the place to dispose of almost 100 tires — and remember, this is just one relatively short stretch of the stream.
Rowley gave us an idea of the scope of the project. he said the Clark Sports Center let the group use its location to unload things as a halfway exit point.
“The rafts were pretty full when we got to the exit point by the Clark gym,” Rowley said, “then we went back and loaded them again and emptied them again.”
Rowley said that the debris are sorted into metal, which can be recycled, and non-metal debris. The group collected 2,200 pounds of trash — an amount that doesn’t include anything metal.
The stuff is brought by trailer to the county transfer station. The recyclable metal doesn’t cost anything to be recycled, but dumping the rest of the trash incurs a per pound fee.
The Lions Club pays the fees through donated funds from the other sponsoring organizations as well as from community members.
That’s right. Volunteers not only do the work of cleaning up somebody else’s mess, they pay to get rid of it, too.
The cleanup crews worked with the Otsego County Conservation Association and six members of the SUNY Biologic Field Station Dive Team.
“They’ve been instrumental and we certainly couldn’t have done it without them and the divers,” Rowley said.
Rowley said that every year brings challenges. This year, the water was high and the weather was cool. Nonetheless, volunteers waded and dove in the water and the muck in an effort to make the river safer for river recreationists and healthier for everybody.
Next year, he said, the group plans to move downstream and find a new access point to set up the collection trailers.
Rowley said he was inspired to undertake the project when he and his wife, Maureen, would walk the riverside trail between Mill Street and Main Street in Cooperstown and were dismayed by the amount of debris and garbage in that section of the river. He proposed a clean project to the Cooperstown Lions Club, which embraced the project and gathered partners.
It’s a great example of someone seeing a need and doing something about it.
We salute all the partners in the project, both the hand-on volunteers and the sponsors. And we’re sorry there’s a need for those efforts.
