A disturbing move by the Republican National Committee last week revealed just how far this party has devolved from when it was founded on principles of protecting individual liberty from power-mad tyrants.
The RNC voted to censure Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming for agreeing to participate in the investigation of last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection, in which violent supporters of disgraced ex-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. In an Orwellian turn of phrase, the committee condemned Kinzinger and Cheney for what it audaciously called their “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
We all saw what happened that day. The Capitol Police who bore the brunt of the attack will certainly never forget. Gus Papathanasiou, union chairman for the Capitol Police, said the insurrection left 140 of his officers injured. He described some of their injuries to the Washington Post: “One officer has two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake, to name some of the injuries.”
Some “legitimate political discourse.” If that phrase makes your blood boil with righteous fury toward RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, you’re not alone. Sadly, few Republicans have shown enough spine to stand up for American values here. After the censure vote, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, reprised his role as a rare voice of reason in today’s GOP.
“Nothing could be further from the truth than to consider the attack on the seat of democracy as legitimate political discourse,” Romney said. He criticized McDaniel, his own niece, for the vote. Sen. Susan Collins was one of few Republicans to agree, saying that Trump supporters “who assaulted police officers, broke windows and breached the Capitol were not engaged in ‘legitimate political discourse,’ and to say otherwise is absurd.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this week condemned the attack as “a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election.” McConnell’s words are a stark contrast from pro-Trump Republicans who insist the insurrection was a peaceful “tourist trip” or make ridiculous comparisons between it and 2020’s racial injustice protests.
But McConnell would have more credibility here if he didn’t have such a long record of thwarting democracy himself when he found it to be politically inconvenient. Recall that when a Supreme Court vacancy opened 268 days before the 2016 election, McConnell made up an imaginary rule that said President Barack Obama, a Democrat, couldn’t appoint a justice before the election because “the American people should have a voice” in deciding who fills the seat. That seat was later filled by an appointee of Trump, who received fewer votes than Hillary Clinton in that election.
But in 2020, when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died 46 days before the election, McConnell fast-tracked Trump’s appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, and could barely conceal his glee over his success in rigging the court. He did so while Trump loudly telegraphed that he would attempt to steal the upcoming election, even demanding that Barrett be seated in time to hear any election-related disputes. “A lot of what we’ve done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election,” McConnell gloated after Barrett’s lifetime appointment. “They won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come.”
American democracy hangs precariously in the balance, and Republicans need to decide whether they truly stand for the principles of a republic ruled by the people, or a tyranny ruled by the whims of a would-be autocrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.