Classic rocker Neil Young struck a chord that resonated with the public last week when he demanded that streaming music service Spotify either remove Joe Rogan for repeatedly interviewing COVID-19 crackpots on his podcast or remove Young’s music.
Young’s objection was initially dismissed by some as a quixotic crusade bound to fail: a 76-year-old musician whose biggest hits came decades ago vs. Joe Rogan, a man who somehow stumbled his way to the top of the American zeitgeist (for better or worse), whose podcast is downloaded 190 million times a month and who signed a $100 million contract with the platform in 2020. And in a sense, Young accepted defeat when Spotify two days later agreed to remove his music.
But as other musicians sided with Young and asked for their music to be removed as well, the situation became a public relations crisis for Spotify. The company agreed to add a warning to the beginning of Rogan’s podcasts that what he and his guests say isn’t necessarily true, a response to Young’s harsh criticism that the platform is “lies being sold for money.” Rogan himself said “I’m sorry” in a semi-apology, and promised to have more guests in the future who don’t lie about COVID.
Lies, and America’s growing fondness for them, are at the center of this divide, which has grown to a chasm since the COVID-19 pandemic revealed that a significant portion of our population would prefer to construct an elaborate fantasy world of lies rather than confront simple truths about the pandemic and how we’ve handled it. But harsh, unforgiving truths are at the core of Young’s artistry, as anyone who’s heard “Keep On Rockin’ in the Free World,” among others, can attest.
Rogan, who regularly admits “I’m not a doctor, I’m not a scientist” claims that he is simply an open-minded guy exploring for the truth, a sort of 21st century Ted Koppel. But Rogan is the softest of softball interviewers, having given his most dishonest guests carte blanche to lie at length without any pushback. When Spotify rolled out the red carpet for Rogan with its exclusive deal in 2020, it quietly removed old episodes with notorious extremists such as Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Proud Boys co-founder Gavin McInnes. And Rogan’s COVID misinformation isn’t the only reason listeners should tune out. India Arie joined Young’s boycott of Spotify days later after Rogan had argued on his podcast that it’s “weird” to refer to someone as Black “unless you are talking to someone who is like 100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes.”
COVID misinformation aside, we should ask ourselves why such a dull, mediocre mind has amassed such a large audience, and whether this is the sort of cultural output America can really be proud of. The Cold War was won as much through American soft value as military might; much of the world considered American culture and values preferable to those of the Soviet Union. But in the 21st century, is the Joe Rogan Experience really what we want to be remembered for?
It appears this sort of idiocy is already catching on abroad; witness the anti-vaccine “Freedom Convoy,” in Ottawa last weekend, in which a tiny minority of Canadian truckers made their presence — and diseases — felt in the nation’s capital. Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease specialist at the Baylor School of Medicine in Texas, said: “Canada gave us kindness, tolerance, poutine and hockey, and in turn we exported this awful fake health freedom movement linked to far right extremism that caused so much senseless loss of life in America and now might do the same there. Our apologies.”
