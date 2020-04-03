Americans stuck at home in quarantine have been forced to adapt in recent weeks by learning to work, study and find recreation remotely through the internet. But the quarantines have also exacerbated the plight of those on the wrong end of the rural-urban broadband divide, for whom such workarounds are not yet available.
The broadband gap has been a problem for years in The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area, restricting the ability of businesses to expand and recruit talent to the region. Predictably, the problem was only made worse when federal regulators in 2016 allowed Charter Communications to purchase Time Warner Cable, leaving the combined company now branded as Spectrum without competition in many upstate communities.
But at its root, the broadband divide is a problem caused by lawmakers clinging to the outdated view that the internet is best regarded as a profit-making enterprise to be handled by the free market, rather than a public utility used to benefit society as a whole. The problem of population density in rural areas simply makes it unrealistic to expect corporations run by profit-seeking shareholders to invest in the infrastructure such areas lack.
Not that Spectrum should be let off the hook. The company is notorious for its awful customer service and deceptive billing practices, and has repeatedly sparked the anger of Gov. Andrew Cuomo for dragging its feet on its commitments, as per the merger approval, to expand rural broadband infrastructure. The state Public Service Commission fined Spectrum $2 million and threatened to revoke the merger in 2018. The commission said that in claiming to meet its commitment to expand broadband to some 145,000 households that lacked it within four years, Spectrum listed thousands of addresses that already had access.
Cuomo in 2015 announced a “Broadband for All” campaign that had big ambitions before encountering the same population density problems that other rural broadband expansions have faced. The state resorted to shelling out some $15 million to subsidize spotty HughesNet satellite connections that left consumers complaining.
Cuomo in December 2019 vetoed what he called a “well-intentioned” bill to study whether a state-run broadband service could fill gaps in rural areas, citing the costs. He said at the time that he’d be open to revisiting the issue during the 2020 state budget talks, but with the coronavirus outbreak since ravaging the state’s finances, that seems unlikely.
In a 2018 interview with this editorial board, we asked then-House candidate Antonio Delgado whether there were any issues on which he could work with President Donald Trump. Delgado eagerly said yes and mentioned rural broadband access specifically, noting the president’s fondness for “big” grand projects. Trump, for his part, had signed two executive orders earlier that year that trimmed bureaucratic red tape for rural broadband projects, but were very limited in scope.
Reps. Delgado and Anthony Brindisi, both Democrats, have prodded both the federal government and Spectrum to step up, but like a lot of good ideas, their efforts would never see the light of day in the graveyard the Senate has become under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. But given how many Republican voters hail from rural areas, and given their urgent need for broadband access now, perhaps McConnell’s party could nudge him to incorporate a solution to this problem into the federal government’s pandemic relief efforts.
