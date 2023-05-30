Overreach can lead to backlash, and that happened last week in Sackett v EPA, a case that saw a rare unanimous decision of the Supreme Court of the United States.
At issue was water, and how much oversight the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers have over it. The court decided those agencies had less authority than they claimed for themselves.
The dispute centered on “Waters of the United States,” held until recently to be navigable waters. As navigable waterways often cross state lines, it makes sense for the federal government to hold sway there, just as it does for other interstate matters.
But in Sackett v EPA, as stated in the court’s opinion, Michael and Chantell Sackett purchased property near Priest Lake, Idaho, and began backfilling the lot with dirt to prepare for building a home. The EPA informed the Sacketts that their property contained wetlands and that their backfilling violated the Clean Water Act, which prohibits discharging pollutants into “the waters of the United States.”
The EPA classified the wetlands on the Sacketts’ lot as “waters of the United States” because they were near a ditch that fed into a creek, which fed into Priest Lake, a navigable, intrastate lake.
It took some serious stretching of definitions by the EPA to reach that conclusion. Why, we wonder, did they stop there? Why not claim jurisdiction over the raindrops that created the “wetlands?”
We first became aware of this issue years ago, when local farmers complained that they were unable to plant certain fields because of seasonal wet spots that appeared each spring and disappeared by June. A puddle in a cornfield, it seemed, was classified as “waters of the United States.”
Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the court’s decision, summed up the question at hand, and the deficiencies in definitions under the Clean Water Act:
“The Act applies to ‘the waters of the United States,’ but what does that phrase mean? Does the term encompass any backyard that is soggy enough for some minimum period of time? Does it reach ‘mudflats, sandflats, wetlands, sloughs, prairie potholes, wet meadows, [or] playa lakes?’ How about ditches, swimming pools, and puddles?”
Of course most of us want clean water, and the Clean Water Act has done wonders in undoing some of the industrial excesses of the 19th and 20th centuries. But is that goal served by stopping a farmer from plowing through a puddle in his field, or by stopping a homeowner from filling a wet spot in a backyard?
More to the legal point, do those actions have any real impact on waterways used for interstate commerce? Common sense should have told the EPA they do not. Clearly, nine Supreme Court justices who agree on little could see that simple reality.
The decision is a victory for states, too, as their own power to regulate the resources within their borders was restored.
“The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Sackett v. EPA today comes as welcome news to farmers, landowners and state departments of agriculture who sought clarity on what has been an over-litigated issue for decades,” National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney said. “Today’s ruling proves that protecting our nation’s waterways and growing food, fiber and fuel are two tandem efforts — not two competing interests.”
This doesn’t mean wanton pollution of water can now begin. There are plenty of applicable federal regulations still in place and state regulations in every state. Real polluters, when detected, can still be held accountable. There are plenty of deterrents in place to discourage that behavior.
It’s nice to see the entire Supreme Court agree on something and it’s great to see a victory for common sense over bureaucracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.