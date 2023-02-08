Who is U.S. Rep. George Santos? The answer to that question depends greatly on who you ask.
If you ask George himself, he may say he is a 34-year-old Jewish man whose parents emigrated from Brazil and whose grandparents were survivors of the Holocaust.
He would tell you how he attended Horace Mann preparatory school in the Bronx during his first years of high school until his parents withdrew him during his senior year after they “fell on hard times.”
He would boast about his academic achievements and describe how he graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Baruch College, where he finished in the top 1% of his class.
Santos would likely brag about his successful careers in finance working with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as a journalist in Brazil and as a producer of the rock musical “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.”
If asked the question, “Who is George Santos?” he may even get personal. He may swell with emotion while recalling the loss of his mother as a result of the devastating attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and again while remembering the lives of his four employees who were lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting.
What Rep. Santos likely won’t say is that he is a habitual liar.
Recently, Santos has been making big headlines with some even bigger fibs.
We don’t know who he is and, sadly, neither do those who voted for him.
As truth comes to light and sources begin to come forward, it is clear who George Santos is not.
To start, he is not Jewish. Nor are his grandparents Holocaust survivors. Santos claims his mother was born in Brazil to immigrants who “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium and again fled persecution during WW II.”
In actuality, his maternal grandparents were born in Brazil — they did not flee to Brazil. According to genealogist Megan Smolenyak, “There’s no sign of Jewish and/or Ukrainian heritage”.
Santos campaigned on this “Jewish heritage” in an effort to garner votes from the Jewish community.
When confronted with the facts by the New York Post, Santos stated, “I never claimed to be Jewish. He goes on to clarify, “I said I was Jew-ish”. The distinction sounds more than a bit racist.
The lies, unfortunately, just keep piling up.
No one is quite sure where he received his education. Representatives from both Horace Mann Preparatory school and Baruch College told CNN and the New York Times (respectively) they have no record of his attendance at either institution.
What about his successful business ventures in the financial sector? As it turns out, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have no record he was ever employed with either of them.
Perhaps one of the more grotesque of his lies, are the facts surrounding the death of his mother. Santos claims his mother “was in her office in the South Tower on September 11” and that she “passed away a few years later when she lost her battle with cancer.” In July of 2021, Santos posted to his Twitter account, saying the September 11 attacks “claimed my mother’s life.”
The passing of Santos’ mother 15 years after the attacks could very well have been caused by toxic debris which led to cancer had she actually been in New York in 2001 — which she wasn’t. She was in Brazil and had been from 1999 until 2003 when she applied for her visa to enter the U.S.
This is not the only example of Santos using heinous acts of violence to elicit unwarranted sympathy — and with it, votes.
Last year, while commenting on the Club Q mass shooting, Santos used the public radio platform WNYC to spread more of his fabrications. He told WNYC “I condemn what happened in Colorado, just much like at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016, which I happen to, at the time, have people that work for me in the club. My company, at the time, we lost four employees that were at Pulse nightclub,” He went on to say, “This is a deja vu moment for me, not something that is really good even going over because it just brings back such tragic memories.”
As appalling as it may seem, according to the Times, not one of the 49 victims of the Pulse massacre was in any way connected to Santos.
He has quite literally made a career out of manipulating his constituents. As a result, many are calling for his resignation.
Santos has recently tweeted, stating he “will not resign” adding that he was “elected to serve the people of NY03 not the party and politicians” ignoring the fact that his entire campaign was built upon deceit.
The real answer to the question, “Who is George Santos” is this: He is a 34-year-old Republican man, born in Queens and elected to congress to represent one of New York’s wealthiest Congressional districts under the guise of someone else entirely. He is a fraud, a liar, a racist and, as far as we can tell, a despicable human. He should resign immediately.
