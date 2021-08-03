Schoharie County may have shown the rest of the region the way forward in providing emergency medical services.
EMS response has been provided in most towns in the area by volunteers for decades. Those volunteers are becoming fewer, even as the requirements placed on them continue to grow.
Volunteer EMS may no longer be a viable option, at least without some government support.
As we learned in a Daily Star story this week, the EMS response in some areas of Schoharie County was getting so bad the county decided to do something to help.
“We had a situation in Schoharie County, my town included, where because of declining members, calls were going unanswered,” said Conesville Town Supervisor and Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Chairman William Federice. “It was not uncommon to hear departments toned out more than once. There was one case that was toned out six times. That means a patient was waiting for up to an hour before the ambulance arrived. That was unacceptable.”
Unacceptable is the word, all right, but people have jobs and commitments that keep them from being able to stand ready to respond, especially during the day.
So, the county stepped up and did something about it.
“We came up with three propositions to the board — do nothing, hire EMS to cover the whole county or buy three ambulances and staff them,” Hartzel said. “We decided to buy three ambulances.”
That’s right. The county bought ambulances and fly cars and hired staff to man them. It’s not enough to fill all the EMS needs of the county, but it’s a huge help and a welcome relief to the volunteer departments.
“The county-owned ambulances will go to all towns,” Hartzel said. “If you have a need for an ambulance, we will send one.”
The county level is the right place for this to happen. Small towns and villages cannot afford to expand their budgets that much. Nobody wants a huge state agency to take over the service.
As Schoharie has shown us, sharing the cost over the tax base of an entire county can make the supplemental service affordable.
The cost of buying the ambulances and equipment, and of staffing them, was about $500,000. It’s a significant investment, but the annual cost will be lower, as ambulances last for several years.
And the entire burden will not be placed on taxpayers.
“We will be billing insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid for the ambulance service,” Federice said. He said the county would make up the budget shortfall for the service every year.”
That’s smart. And Schoharie County residents seem to like the plan.
Federice said the county is not replacing the volunteer ambulance squads, but filling in when those squads cannot answer the call. The county-owned ambulances will be toned out only if the volunteer ambulance squad cannot take the call, he said.
“We surveyed residents in the county, and 75 to 80% were in favor of this,” Federice said.
We urge the other counties in our region to look to Schoharie County’s example and do what they can to bolster their EMS volunteers with government support.
