We commend local schools that have recently eliminated mascots and team names inspired by Native Americans, and will resist the urge to chide them for taking so long.
In an age when a Major League Baseball team changed its name and got rid of an offensive cartoon "Indian" logo, and a National Football League team ditched the offensive "Redskins" moniker, there's no room for kids to be playing with such names on their uniforms.
At best, the names amount to cultural appropriation. Those who claim the names "honor" Indigenous people don't seem to get that. The Major League Baseball team in Atlanta still holds onto such a name, with fans who engage in supposed Indian chants that are overtly racist.
As we reported this week, the Richfield Springs Central School District Board of Education plans to meet this week for a joint workshop with the Owen D. Young Central School District school board to work on a new joint sports logo.
The Richfield Springs school board voted unanimously to discontinue the former district mascot and team name, the Indians, at its July 5 meeting, according to meeting minutes.
The new mascot and team name is the Eagles.
Richfield Springs is one of several schools that didn't change until the state demanded it, but the change is good and we don't care why it happened.
In November of last year, the state Education Department Senior Deputy Commissioner James N. Baldwin directed that all remaining school districts with a Native American-derived mascot, team name or logos must replace them by the end of the 2022-23 school year, or risk the removal of school officers and loss of state funding.
The prohibition on schools using Native American team names, logos or imagery was enacted by the state in 2001, but many school districts hadn’t fallen into compliance in the more than 20 years since.
More than 20 years of people saying, "I don't see anything wrong with it."
As of November, the Richfield Springs, Stamford and Schoharie central school districts were the only ones in the area that still had sports teams that were called the Indians, though the Sidney Warriors mascot is a Native American-based character and will need to be changed, even if the name remains.
Other "Warriors" in the area seem to have Greek or Roman-based mascots.
If you're wondering what the difference is, we're not living in a country that was conquered and taken over from Greeks or Romans. We owe the people who were here first some respect, at the very least.
Making such changes isn't always easy, with clashing preferences and heels dug in by people who want to keep the old way. But processes overcome such things, and that seems to be happening.
In February, the Richfield Springs school district created a mascot committee to consider and address the changes mandated by the state, made up of school community members including faculty, staff, administration, the school board and interested community members.
School officials also sought input from the greater school community, including students, employees, community members and alumni, on the new mascot and team name. "Eagles" emerged as the winner.
The Schoharie Central School District school board voted unanimously at its April 19 meeting to discontinue use of its old mascot and to adopt the Schoharie Storm as its new name, according to meeting minutes.
The Stamford Central School District school board, on the other hand, isn't moving as quickly.
The board voted at its June 8 meeting to eliminate the use or display of the Indian name, logo and mascot by June 30, 2025, unless an extension is granted by the state, according to the meeting minutes.
Two problems here: First, the changes were supposed to be implemented last year. It's already a year late. Second, trying to keep the Indians name if the state issues an extension shows a lack of seriousness about making the change at all.
We commend schools that have done the right thing and encourage those that have not to get on board.
