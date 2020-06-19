As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged New York City in March, the lockdown imposed statewide by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to curb the disease's spread may have seemed severe, especially to those who lost their incomes. But as New York's contagion has eased while coronavirus has permeated other states, the cost of weak, inept leadership in some other states has come into stark relief.
That isn't to say Cuomo is beyond criticism; New York's per capita death rate during the pandemic remains the highest in the nation. Cuomo's approval rating has soared nonetheless, to a personal best 77 percent in April according to a Siena poll, perhaps because New Yorkers have seen their governor make a sincere effort to take the pandemic seriously and offer his constituents guidance. The same cannot be said for the leaders of such states as Florida, Texas and Arizona, all of which are now grappling with skyrocketing caseloads and death tolls
In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has come under fire for hastily lifting his state's stay-at-home order in mid-May, even as COVID-19 cases were rising throughout his state. Public health experts in the state have criticized Ducey's abrupt approach, which came without the guidelines, benchmarks and phases that have largely halted the virus' spread in New York. According to Reuters' tally, new weekly virus cases in Arizona ranged between 2,500 and 3,000 in early May, but rose past 5,000 by June and soared to 8,802 on June 14.
"It was just open it up and then more or less business as usual, with a little bit of window dressing," Dr. Peter Hotez, a dean at the Baylor College of Medicine said. "This is not an abstract number of cases. We're seeing people pile into intensive care units."
Ducey hasn't worn a mask during public appearances, eschewing both the advice of doctors and his responsibility to set a good example. Worse yet, Ducey's orders forbade local governments from imposing their own restrictions; after intense backlash, he partially rescinded his order this week, allowing municipalities to impose mask requirements.
In March, this editorial board criticized Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas for suggesting that senior citizens should keep shopping through the pandemic and "take a chance on your survival" for the sake of propping up the economy. It's no surprise that Patrick's boss, Gov. Greg Abbott, hasn't been any more rational, consistently downplaying the threat of COVID and, like Ducey, blocking municipalities from imposing mask requirements (even as he chided Texans in their 20s for not wearing masks.) As Texas' new cases surged to record highs this week, Abbott insisted there was "no reason today to be alarmed."
Perhaps the most disturbing rise of all has come in Florida, which reported 11,630 new cases the week of June 14 and "has all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission," according to a model released Wednesday by researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken an ignorance-is-bliss approach, firing top Department of Health data manager Rebeka Jones in May for refusing to remove data about new virus cases from the state database. Jones in an interview with CBS said she lost her job for refusing to "manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen."
It's worth noting that all three of these states are led by Republican governors who are following the example set by their party's leader, President Donald Trump. The White House has all but abandoned the fight to stop COVID-19's spread; economic adviser Larry Kudlow flatly insisted this week, despite mounting evidence: "There is no emergency. There is no second wave. I don’t know where that got started on Wall Street."
Americans aren't buying what Kudlow is selling, if the spate of recent polls showing Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in his fight for re-election are any indication. Perhaps Biden himself put it best this week during a campaign stop in Darby, Pennsylvania, when he said: “Donald Trump wants to style himself as a wartime president. Unlike any other wartime leader, he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership. Now he has just flat surrendered the fight."
