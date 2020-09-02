In his testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated that a window remains open for Congress to pass a second relief package. And with many Americans hanging by a thread now after six months of a pandemic prolonged by botched federal leadership, the need has never been more urgent.
Mnuchin told before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that President Donald Trump would like to see a bill reach his desk soon. Mnuchin said he’d prefer to haggle House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., down from the $2.2 trillion price tag on her latest proposal, which is a slimmed-down version of the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act that House Democrats passed in May. But Mnuchin stopped short of an ultimatum.
“I would publicly say I am willing to sit down at the negotiating table with the speaker with no conditions whatsoever any time,” Mnuchin said. He later called Pelosi after the hearing, but there was little to suggest the call accomplished much.
The blame for the impasse doesn’t necessarily lie with the White House or Pelosi. The package passed by House Democrats in May might not be palatable to Republicans, but at least it’s tangible help. By contrast, Senate Republicans, who hold a 53-seat majority in the chamber, have shown little inclination to pass anything whatsoever under the limp leadership of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
To be fair to McConnell, his conference isn’t easy to lead. McConnell introduced the $1 trillion HEALS Act last month, describing it as a “bold framework” both parties could get behind, only to see it stall in the face of opposition from his fellow Senate Republicans, roughly half of whom refused to support the bill.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, indulged his perpetual craving for the spotlight with a wrong-headed diatribe about the supposed urgency of getting people “back to work,” even as public health experts warned against the hasty reopenings that caused an avoidable second surge of COVID-19 across the Sun Belt this summer.
“The focus of this legislation is wrong,” said Cruz, whose state now has the second-most coronavirus cases of any state in the nation, behind only California. “Our priority, our objective, should be restarting the economy.”
Other Senate Republicans have taken an even more hardline stance; Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has been flatly opposed to any further stimulus whatsoever, even cheering the breakdown of negotiations on Capitol Hill and gloating in an interview that “I hope the talks remain broken down.”
The primary concern of Cruz and Johnson appears to be sending workers back into harm’s way to revive the passive investment incomes of their well-heeled donors. They fail to grasp that in addition to being a public health crisis, the pandemic is an economic crisis that can’t simply be wished away by sending people back to work.
U.S. stock markets have regained their losses from the pandemic and rebounded to record highs, but economists are casting doubt on whether this recovery is sustainable without further help from Congress. Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, warned the Associated Press last week: “You can already see some cracks forming in what consumer spending will look like if there isn’t much support in the future.”
“People need to be careful here because what we have is an exuberant rally sitting on the foundation of a shaky recovery,” David Kelly of JPMorgan Funds added, before warning of a market correction “that brings us back down to Earth.”
People are suffering, and they can’t hang on for much longer. The nation remains in deep crisis with no end in sight, and it’s time for the Senate to start acting accordingly.
