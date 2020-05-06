Humans are relentlessly creative creatures, and we've used creativity and technology admirably during the COVID-19 crisis.
Cellphones and the internet have allowed us to do much that would have been impossible just 25 years ago. Many people are working from home, using videoconferencing platforms and sharing digital work products via the web. People have, as they do, found a way to get things done, necessity being the mother of invention, and all.
But we hope disjointed, ethereal workplaces do not become the norm. We hope bean counters do not take a bad lesson from the pandemic, decide workplaces are an unnecessary expense, and decide to make professional distancing a way of life.
Work is a collaborative thing — most work, anyway — with people and their machines and devices meshing together, each with tasks to help reach the goal. While collaboration is possible from distant corners, it's not nearly as effective as when colleagues can talk, face-to-face. Nuances get lost in emails. Voices get lost in teleconferences. Everything takes more time and is harder to do.
Work is also a social thing. We're social animals, and interaction with each other is key to our mental health. Many of us look forward to seeing our colleagues each workday. The relationships, even friendships, we develop at work have an importance beyond the workplace and the workday. They're part of the fabric of our lives, just as surely as are our interactions with family, neighbors and the others we meet and know.
Perhaps those principles apply most to education.
We are in awe of the teachers and administrators who have risen to the task of delivering education to thousands of area children who should be in classrooms, but can't be. On very short notice, they scrambled and created plans to do what they can to keep kids from falling behind. They adopted some of the technology we mentioned earlier and have done what they can.
But, what they can do that way is not enough. Kids need classrooms. They need to be together. They need a teacher, guiding them as individuals and as a group.
We reject the assertion, made Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, that classrooms should become relics of the past.
“The old model of everybody goes and sits in a classroom and the teacher is in front of that classroom and teaches that class and you do that all across the city, all across the state, all these buildings, all these physical classrooms,” Cuomo said during a press briefing in New York City. “Why? With all the technology you have?”
Where do we begin, Governor?
A teacher is far more than a source of answers. Teachers are sources of knowledge, for sure, but they learn to be in tune with the needs of their students. Depending on the age of the child, a teacher can be a parent figure, a counselor, or more. Sometimes, they can be sounding boards for kids who need guidance or support they can't get at home.
It's not possible to be all those things on a computer screen, though, with no real, interpersonal interaction.
Kids also need each other, and that's another reason why they need to be together in classrooms. The lessons taken from school go far beyond the formal education.
Interaction with each other is where kids learn about friendship, conflict, problem solving and so much more. The school experience forms us in ways — good and bad — that stay with us our entire lives. Those early days are always at our core, even as we learn and grow throughout the years beyond.
The separation we have adopted in response to the pandemic was necessary. The technology we adapted to keep us working and learning together was a typical show of human genius.
But, when this is over, let us not allow that technology to keep us apart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.