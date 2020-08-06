Although we appreciate all that good law enforcement officials do for the communities they serve, we just can’t get behind the wish list of legislation proposed by a group of county sheriffs to expand the powers of police.
At a series of media conferences a couple weeks ago, members of the New York State Sheriffs Association called on the state Legislature to enact a package of 10 proposed laws that would extend the protected status police officers already enjoy. It's clearly a backlash against scrutiny placed on police as citizens have become angered by police killings of citizens, and have taken to the streets to demonstrate.
Even before the recent demonstrations against the abuse of police power, some law enforcement officers loudly criticized New York's bail reform law. Police unions have fought hard to keep police disciplinary records out of the hands of the citizens who employ the police.
Certainly, police officers should not be subject to violence, on or off duty. But, in fact, none of us should be. There are existing laws against such abuse. There are already special laws to protect cops. Do they really need to be harsher? And if penalties are to be increased for such conduct against them, why not do the same for everyone?
Some of the proposals are more troubling than others. One, increasing the penalty for resisting arrest to a class E felony, seems like a transparent attempt to circumvent the bail reform law. By simply saying, "He resisted arrest," a police officer would be able to lodge a charge that could send a person to jail, regardless of the original alleged conduct.
Creating a class D felony for "failing to retreat" seems to be an attempt to eliminate the presence of witnesses to arrests. Under the proposal, a person could be charged with a felony if he defies an order to move 25 feet away while an officer "is performing his or her duties." It's not clear what duties fall under that category. Could a cop on foot patrol clear a sidewalk just because he felt like it? Why move witnesses who are not committing any crimes so far away?
Some of the proposals seem ironic.
The sheriffs would like to make any crime committed against a police officer a hate crime. Hate crimes were created to extend protections of people for what they are, rather than what they do. Where do we draw the line for protecting professions? Can we extend it to journalists? Some people seem not to like us, much.
The proposals would make it a felony to falsely accuse a police officer of wrongdoing in the performance of his or her duties and create a private right of civil action for the officer against the accuser. Fair enough, but are police willing to give up their own protection from recrimination when charges they file are proven to be untrue?
We can't support providing a $500,000 benefit for police officers who are seriously disabled or die from injuries incurred in the line of duty. Of the dangerous professions listed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, police officers are not in the top 10. Are the lives of loggers, fishermen and farmers, who are among those in the top 10, less valuable?
Making Police Memorial Day on May 15 a state holiday would certainly be popular with state employees, but do taxpayers — especially conservative ones — want to foot the bill for it?
