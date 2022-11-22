Thanksgiving will soon be behind us and attention will turn fully to the winter holiday gift-giving season.
Now is the time to turn your focus locally.
Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, is a day to focus on spending your gift-giving dollars at your local merchants’ shops. You may be surprised what you can find locally.
Visit your local shops and browse. You may be able to find that perfect gift for that hard-to-buy-for relative. Or, if your friends like to go out to dinner at a local restaurant, stop by and get them a gift certificate for the holidays.
If you don’t want to actually browse the shops, look around on local Facebook groups. You may come across a home-based crafter offering something you know your in-laws would love.
Many local businesses have online shopping options. During the pandemic, some solely brick-and-mortar retail business discovered ways to do their businesses in an online forum. Because of that, there will be plenty of options to take advantage of local online deals.
Those who spend their gift-giving dollars locally give a gift not only the receiver of the physical item but to the community by supporting the local businesses and organizations that are essential to a community’s health. Not only do they employ local people, often times local businesses are the first to donate products, experiences, space or time to charitable causes.
Find the perfect gift — and one that can give back in many ways — in your community.
